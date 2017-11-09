Did ‘Dragon Ball' Fans Figure Out Goku's New Transformation Name?

Dragon Ball has more techniques than Kami cares to count, and some of them have some interesting names. Fans of Dragon Ball Super still crack up over Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan, and they don't put it past Toei Animation to make another gaff like that again.

So, naturally, Dragon Ball Super fans have come up with some hilarious names for Goku's upcoming transformation.

This weekend, fans will watch as Goku unlocks a new transformation during his fight with Jiren. Dragon Ball Super will air an hour-long special dedicated to the match, and it will reach its (first?) climax when Goku takes on a new transformation. The form has been teased for months now, but Toei Animation got fans thinking about what the power-up may be called.

Be sure to catch the simulcast 1-hour special of Dragon Ball Super on Oct. 7! 🔥👊💥ps. Can you guess the name of Goku's new transformation?! pic.twitter.com/vsniamXKrS — Toei Animation (@ToeiAnimation) October 2, 2017

Spoiler: The suggestions are kind of hilarious.

Over on Twitter, Toei Animation posted a simple reminder for fans about Dragon Ball Super's next episode. "Be sure to catch the simulcast 1-hour special of Dragon Ball Super," the studio wrote. "Can you guess the name of Goku's new transformation?!"

As you can see below, fans went all-out in their guesses for the Dragon Ball Super game. There's enough memes and self-referential otaku jokes to make any anime lover bust up, so here's to hoping Akira Toriyama used one of these names for real.

If you have your own pitch for Goku's new transformation, then you should let us know! Hit us up on Twitter @ComicBook or @MeganPetersCB to let us know your name for the form.