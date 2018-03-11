‘Dragon Ball Super’ Fans Just Realized How Terrifying Goku Really Is To Strangers

Goku has demonstrably been quite the good guy over the span of the Dragon Ball series, if a bit lacking in social graces. But while there’s been the argument over whether or not he’s a good father, there’s never been the argument that he’s been a bad guy.

But Dragon Ball Super fans have zoomed in on his actions in the Future Trunks arc (and the arc to follow) that paint him as quite a terrifying creature to others who are not aware of his good deeds.

This conversation has been sparked after Goku visits Universe 10 and fights Zamasu, the Supreme Kai in training. This, of course, takes Zamasu by surprise, but fans were wondering how he managed to come off with a worse impression of mortals after this confrontation. It only makes sense given how carefree Goku seems to be.

Goku not only freely associates with his universe’s God of Destruction, but that God then warns another not to hold back or they’d die. Then suddenly Goku transforms and becomes much stronger, as he continues to push forward with obsession to fight the Gods. Then, it’s revealed that he has a relationship with the Omni King, and this makes him even more frightful.

To Goku’s friends and series fans, this is just another example of Goku being Goku, but this is also no doubt a somewhat terrifying impression of his power, much in the same way Saiyans used to have before Freeza wiped them all out. Regardless of where he is, Goku moves forward with a narrowminded conqueror’s attitude and pushes his strength onto others.

He might not personally mean anything by this, but this is also reflected in how others come to see him once the series gets rolling into the Universal Survival arc.

