Dragon Ball Super: How Many Ultra Instinct Forms Does Goku Have?

Dragon Ball Super has given Goku yet another new variant of his Ultra Instinct form with the newest chapter of the manga, and with it has sparked the question of just how many Ultra Instinct forms Goku actually has at his disposal. When Ultra Instinct was first introduced during the Dragon Ball Super anime's Tournament of Power, it had sparked all kinds of theories about the fact that Goku now reached the same level of gods. But there was also the question of his control over it. As the manga continued to tell the story beyond the anime, we've seen Goku unlock a bunch of different versions of the form.

As Goku continues to train to further master and fully unlock Ultra Instinct form, he has unleashed various different versions. If you include the very first Ultra Instinct Sign, and the newest version of the form known as "True Ultra Instinct" from the latest chapter of the manga, Goku technically now has six versions of the form itself. This doesn't include the undefined variants of it in between each new version of Ultra Instinct (which sees Goku tapping into Super Saiyan on top of the form), but six versions of the form he's still learning how to use is a wild number overall.

When breaking down Goku's Ultra Instinct form it starts with the Ultra Instinct Sign first seen during the Tournament of Power. Then there was the Mastered Ultra Instinct (complete with silver hair) seen in the fight against Jiren at the end of the anime. It gets more complicated from there due to the manga taking the story through two different arcs beyond the anime. The Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc saw Goku unlock a "Sign" variant of the Mastered Ultra Instinct form after training with Merus and then a "Perfected" Ultra Instinct in the final fight with Moro.

The Granolah the Survivor arc then reveals Goku has learned a new version of Ultra Instinct dubbed the "Completed" Ultra Instinct (which he then uses Super Saiyan Blue in order to give it an edge), and then unleashed a new "True" Ultra Instinct as the fight with Gas came to an end. So in terms of fully fleshed out, named versions of these forms, Goku has used six so far. It's likely that the form is evolving and it's more like two or three variants he can tap into (and the others have been made obsolete through training), but this is also the same Goku who will use base Super Saiyan when given the opportunity.

Goku might not have "mastered" his control and use of the form just yet, but it's clear that he's made good use of what he has so far. He's likely going to unlock many more Ultra Instinct forms, so what do you think? What has been your favorite Ultra Instinct form so far?