Dragon Ball Super Reveals Goku's New Ultra Instinct Form

Dragon Ball Super has revealed Goku's new Ultra Instinct form. in a culmination of subplots that have been running through the current Granolah The Survivor story arc. Dragon Ball Super's latest manga chapter is now out, and it continues the climatic battle between Goku, Vegeta, and the last surviving Cerealian Granolah vs. the evil Heeters and their powerhouse brother, Gas. Before Goku and Vegeta ever set foot on Planet Cereal they were both seeking to better merge their respective new powers with their own Saiyan natures. Vegeta achieved the power of Ultra Ego, but for Goku, it was something very different...

WARNING: Dragon Ball Super Chapter 85 SPOILERS Follow!

Ultra Instinct is a mindstate and power conduit developed by the angels; it is a state that mortals can access, but as Whis tried to explain to Goku, his mind and spirit are different than an angel's. Goku went into the Granolah Arc tasked with figuring out his own path to Ultra Instinct's evolution – and the Granolah Arc eventually revealed that that path led straight through Goku's father, Bardock.

Well, in Dragon Ball Super Chapter 85 we finally get to see why this (overly long?) story arc took a detour through Bardock's past with Planet Cereal and Gas. Half of the latest manga chapter sees Vegeta battle Gas to the bloody limits of his Ultra Ego powers. When Vegeta goes down, he's saved from annihilation by Goku, who uses some energy manipulation techniques to shield Vegeta and himself. Once Vegeta is safe, Goku steps up to take his turn at Gas – and he brings an entirely new transformation along with him!

Just as the arc has been building towards, Goku achieves a new kind of Ultra Instinct, based on his own Saiyan nature – or more specifically, in the spirit of his father, Bardock. Bardock unlocked a secret Saiyan power in his battle with Gas – and that spirit is what Goku taps into and merges with Ultra Instinct to make it his own!

Goku's new Ultra Instinct form isn't silver-haired, but rather black-haired like his base form. According to Goku, this new Ultra Instinct form is also different in nature: the angelic version requires the "heart be calm and tranquil." However, this Saiyan Ultra Instinct form allows Goku to put his "emotions to work" instead of limiting his power.

It's still unclear exactly what fully distinguishes a Saiyan version of Ultra Instinct from the original version – other than the obvious hair color change, and Goku being able to be angry while fighting with it. So in the race between Goku and Vegeta for 'coolest new ability' it's still debatable who is ahead.

Dragon Ball Super's latest manga chapter is now online.