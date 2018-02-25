‘Dragon Ball Super’ Fans Think It Has Nailed Goku’s Latest Transformation

The Dragon Ball series has a storied history of transformations for its characters as Goku has reached everything from Kaioken to the Mastered Ultra Instinct state, but fans feel the series has definitely nailed the right mood for Goku’s latest transformation.

As the full Ultra Instinct state is set to finally appear in Dragon Ball Super, fans have been thinking back to Goku’s latest Ultra Instinct transformation and feel it’s the best one yet. In Episode 128, Goku remembered the words of all of his fellow competitors, and swifty dodged Jiren’s super charged punch. His posture changed, and he reached the Ultra Instinct state again.

Goku then stands in front of Jiren, and something seemed different about Ultra Instinct the third time. Like in the past events of the series, Goku reaches a new level of power at just the right time, and in a way that definitely cements itself as a dangerous new form that takes the major foe off guard.

It recently happened with Jiren, just as it once happened with Freeza, Cell, and Buu. With the way Goku stood in front of Jiren, as Jiren recognizes his folly, fans thought it was an appropriate way to hype the final transformation in Dragon Ball Super, and the Dragon Ball series as a whole (for now).

Read on to see what fans thought.

Best scene from the new dragon Ball super episode. Goku begins to master Ultra Instinct: pic.twitter.com/dp9gohf395 — Mike (@mzeno9) February 18, 2018

Ultra Instinct one more time ? — Burhanuddin (@Burrr_Hann) February 25, 2018

What a time to be alive, this #DragonBallSuper episode will be in my top 10 episodes of all time. Goku awakens #UltraInstinct pic.twitter.com/Hj13BT6ZId — SHROOMZ (@11shroomz) February 18, 2018

SUPER-SURPASSED



Like seriously, he surpassed those limits so hard, his shirt blew to pieces which is absolutely the BEST way for Goku to lose his shirt and now I don’t have to burn down Toei HQ, hallelujah.



(Herms translation: Transcending the Limit! Mastering Ultra Instinct!!) pic.twitter.com/knIpT1KP5f — Terez (@Terez27) February 18, 2018

After seeing Goku’s Mastered Ultra Instinct, I made this meme. ? pic.twitter.com/VFzDaFqbFn — DH Animations (@dhanimations) February 17, 2018

