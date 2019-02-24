‘Dragon Ball Super’ Reveals a New Saiyan Energy Technique

Dragon Ball Super‘s English dub is now into the thrilling action and drama of the Tournament of Power, and this week we saw Goku and Universe get a true sense of just how dangerous this fight really is!

Goku’s Universe 7 team has a major target on its back in the Tournament of Power thanks to the events of the “Zeno Expo” which revealed to the other universes in tournament that Goku was responsible for their current peril as well as the kind of power the Saiyan warrior was hiding. However, the Zeno Expo also gave Goku, Vegeta, and company a preview of the kind of fighters they’d be up agains, and they made some important upgrades as a result.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One of the biggest reveals of episode comes when the Saiyan heroes are battling the wolfman brothers of Universe 9, known as “The Trio of Danger.” During the Zeno Expo, Gohan was ambushed by Danger brother Lavender, who revealed an ability to manipulate poison, which Gohan learned the hard way. Well, in facing the Trio of Danger again during the Tournament of Power, Gohan and Goku put their heads together and came up with a new technique that’s designed to thwart someone exactly like Lavender.

The technique involves taking one’s ki energy and pulling into becoming a sort of force field that envelopes the body like a skin of energy. That technique allows for the Saiyans to fight with a powerful defensive shield that doesn’t allow their opponents to physically touch them. The technique comes in handy, as Lavender finds himself totally unable to lay his poison touch on Goku, effectively negating any and all advantages he had over the Saiyan warrior.

In the end, Lavender and his brothers Basil and Bergamo all unite to try to blast Goku and Vegeta out of the ring using their ultimate attack, the Triangle Dangers’ Beam. However, that little light show isn’t able to hold a candle to Goku and Vegeta’s counterattack: a tag-team Super Saiyan Blue Final Flash and Kamehameha blast that knocks the Trio of Danger (and all of Unvierse 9) right out of the Tournament of Power!

Fans might recognize this kind of defensive manipulation of ki energy from a major recent example: Goku using his Super Saiyan godly ki to trap and hold Broly in a kind of force field during their epic first battle in Dragon Ball Super: Broly. With the new Dragon Ball Super manga story arc making godly ki one of its main focuses, it will be interesting to see what sort of other techniques using it come to light.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is out now. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami block Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release is available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the latest Star Wars rumors involving Rian Johnson, the Dragon Ball Super Broly controversy, an Alita conversation, and so much more. Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!