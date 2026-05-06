HIDIVE Confirms Spring 2026 English Dub Release Schedule

The Spring 2026 anime schedule is now in full force, and HIDIVE has confirmed its English dub release plans for their anime exclusives. It’s been a great month for the streaming service so far as they have licensed some major exclusives, and have even helped to produce one of the standout hits of the Spring thus far. But it has also been a tough wait for English dub fans as they have waiting for their chance to see all of these new anime releases as they air. That’s going to change soon, however.

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HIDIVE has revealed their English dub release plans for the Spring 2026 anime season, and with it has confirmed that they will be offering dubs for their entire new anime lineup. This includes five new anime releases, and the release dates for each show has been confirmed as well. Unfortunately, details about the voice cast for each release has yet to be revealed as of this time. But it’s still a promising update with more information coming from HIDIVE in the future.

HIDIVE Reveals Spring 2026 English Dub Release Plans

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HIDIVE’s English dub release plans for the Spring 2026 anime schedule break down as such in terms of release date and time.

Farming Life in Another World Season 2 – Ep 2+: Wednesdays at 1:00 PM EDT (17:00 UTC)

Petals of Reincarnation – May 13, 2026, at 1:00 PM EDT (17:00 UTC)

The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Savior Season 2 – May 20, 2026, at 1:00 PM EDT (17:00 UTC)

Kirio Fanclub – June 10, 2026, at 1:00 PM EDT (17:00 UTC)

Yowayowa Sensei – June 24, 2026, at 1:00 PM EDT (17:00 UTC)

Farming Life in Another World was the major return for the Spring, and the first episode of the dub has already made its debut with new episodes starting from next week. Outside of Yowayowa Sensei (which has yet to confirm its future plans at this time), the other releases will also be launching new episodes of their English dubs on a weekly basis. The cast for Farming Life in Another World has returned for their respective roles, but casting for the other shows has yet to be revealed either.

What to Watch on HIDIVE in Spring 2026

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Along with all of the new anime releases hitting HIDIVE as part of the Spring 2026 anime schedule, there are a number of over the course of the next month. Classic hits such as Casshan, Di Gi Charat, Blue Drop, and Gold Lightan the Golden Warrior are slated to join the streaming service over the course of the month, and you’re going to want to keep an eye on them (especially with English dubs hitting at the same time) alongside all of the new releases.

There are a few shows leaving HIDIVE over the course of the month that you’ll want to check out soon too like No Game, No Life, Cinderella Nine, Hidamari Sketch, and K-ON!’s second season. It’s yet to be revealed if those shows will ever return to HIDIVE in the future, so make sure to take the opportunity to watch them too.

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