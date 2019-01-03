New ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Villain Nails Goku Good With Ominous New Technique

Dragon Ball Super has officially pushed ahead into its new story arc, which has plunged Goku and Vegeta right into the middle of a new galactic-scale conflict! The “Galactic Patrol Prisoner” storyline has introduced a deadly new villain named Planet-Eater Moro, who has been a terrifying threat to the universe for millions of years!

The Galactic Patrol thought it had Moro on permanent lockdown, but clearly there wouldn’t be a story arc if the villain had stayed in his cage. Moro was freed from prison and is currently out terrorizing the universe once more, and as Goku and Vegeta learn, the combination of Moro’s fight power and sorcery may make him the most formidable foe they’ve ever faced. In fact, the latest chapter of the Dragon Ball Super manga had Goku make first contact with Moro, and the villain revealed just how powerful he is by striking at Goku in a way that no one thought was possible.

Videos by ComicBook.com

At the end of the latest chapter of the Dragon Ball Super manga, Goku is helping the Galactic Patrol track down Moro in “Sector KT40”, and offers to do so the way he, Vegeta, and the other Dragon Fighters always do: by tracking his foe’s chi. Goku focuses in hard and is able to locate Moro, but when he does, he gets a (literal) shocking surprise as Moro is able to sense Goku sensing him and nails Goku with some kind of feedback that zaps our Saiyan hero.

The chapter ends on the panel of Moro hitting Goku with this little chi feedback blast, so we don’t yet know just how powerful (or not) the attack was, or what its lasting effect on Goku was. What we do know for sure is that Moro managed to attack Goku in a way that we haven’t seen before — just another ominous “first” this new villain is revealing. If Moro is strong enough to sense someone poking around his chi from great distance, there’s no telling what will happen when Moro gets up close with Goku and Vegeta. His ability to sense Goku and his ability to drain an entire planet’s life force may indeed be connected, as Moro may be able to sense, control, and siphon any kind of life energy around him. That could be a major Dragon Ball Super game-changer; we’ll soon see.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now in theaters in Japan. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16th. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.