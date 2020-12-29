Dragon Ball Super: How Strong Is the Grand Priest?

✖

Dragon Ball Super has a whole host of fighters to its name, but it goes without saying some are stronger than others. As you can imagine, the Gods of Destruction and angels are strong, but none of them compare to the Grand Priest. After all, the leader of the angels is in a league of his own, and fans are questioning his power's limits after the most recent chapter of Dragon Ball Super.

If you are caught up with the manga, then you will know what we are talking about here. The Grand Priest makes a special appearance in chapter 67 after summoning Beerus and Whis to his attention. It is there fans watched as the Grand Priest admitted to killing Merus before reviving the fighter as a mortal. And in the wake of that revelation, fans are starting to get just how strong the Grand Priest is.

So, how strong is the fighter really? Well, if Beerus and his reactions towards the Grand Priest say anything, it is that the deity is insanely strong. In fact, the God of Destruction once said the Grand Priest is the most powerful warrior in the entire multiverse - more so than any god of angel. The only person who can rival that power is Zeno, but the Grand Priest acts as the supreme god's mentor and protector.

Obviously, reviving folks isn't anything special in Dragon Ball as it is done all the time. However, the Grand Priest's powers go far beyond that. We have seen the angel stop the Gods of Destruction with a single finger, and that does not even mention his ability to use magic. The Grand Priest is immortal as well, and he can use divination to see what is happening anywhere within the multiverse. All of these powers are granted to the Grand Priest as the angel appears to be the first of his kind, and that gives him the unique right to carry out Angel Law. So when it comes to this fella, he is the judge, jury, and executioner for his predecessors.

