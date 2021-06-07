Dragon Ball: Could Granolah Be Stronger Than Beerus?

✖

Is it possible that Dragon Ball Super made Granolah even stronger than Beerus? The Granolah the Survivor arc has been one of the most intriguing in the series thus far as Goku and Vegeta are now facing off against an opponent much different than fans have seen them take on in the past. Granolah is a much more strategic fighter, and his drive for revenge has had him enact his plan to wish himself to become the strongest warrior in the universe. Now, one interesting point about that wish is whether or not the title of "strongest" only applies to mortals.

As Goku and Granolah had officially begun their fight with the most recent chapter of the series, we're starting to see Granolah use techniques and speeds that allow him to keep up with the new godly and angelic techniques Goku and Vegeta have been learning since the fight with Moro. As he continues to show off the kinds of abilities he can use, it's starting to look like he's breaking into godhood too.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 72 of the series in particular shows that Granolah can move faster than Goku's body can keep up with. He moves even faster with a technique speedier than Instant Transmission, and he's already highlighted the limits of Goku's Ultra Instinct mastery so far by proving that Goku's body can only move at a certain limit of speed. He's pushed Goku to the limits of his mortality.

Couple this with the Hakai like technique that he uses against Goku and Vegeta. Although the two of them don't necessarily confirm that Granolah can use Hakai, they do note how mysteriously similar this really is. It's yet to be revealed just how strong Monaito's version of the Dragon Balls are, but they are implied to carry a certain amount of impressive strength since they don't freeze after a single use.

Granolah was granted his wish of becoming the strongest in the universe, but it has yet to be confirmed if this includes the entire seventh universe -- meaning does this vague wish also include Beerus and Whis? Since Granolah was pushed to the limits of his own body at the cost of 50 years of his life, it's unlikely that he's stronger than the God of Destruction (and much less so, Whis) as he's also a mortal who would have presumably trained in this span of time.

But it's an interesting question as we continue to see how strong Granolah really is. His current strength is very efficient, and he only seems to be exerting just as much as he needs to in the fight against Goku. But as he continues to get riled up by the Saiyans (just as he did towards the end of Chapter 72), we'll see just how high of a ceiling he can really reach. Maybe he will be stronger than Beerus?

But what do you think of Granolah's power right now? How do you think it stacks up to Beerus and the other gods? How do you think it compares to Whis?