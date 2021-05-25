Dragon Ball Super Gives Granolah His Own Boosted Form

✖

Dragon Ball Super gave Granolah his own boosted form with the newest chapter of the series! The more we learn about the titular Granolah of the Granolah the Survivor arc, the more compelling he gets. After making a successful wish on Monaito's Dragon Balls to become the strongest in the universe, we have steadily been clued into what he's now capable. Granolah already seemed strong enough on his own before making the wish, but his power ceiling is only getting higher with the newest chapter of the series. Because he apparently has more boosts up his sleeve.

The newest chapter of the series officially kicked off the fight between Granolah and Goku (while Vegeta hangs back to prove he can eventually win on his own), and it's soon revealed that Granolah has his own kind of aura boosted form much like Goku's Super Saiyan transformation. Goku even notes how much stronger Granolah's ki gets.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 72 of the series sees Granolah essentially toy with Goku. He's one step ahead of Goku due to his sneaky techniques and ability to quickly hit Goku's weak points, but Granolah has no time for Goku's games. Like always, Goku and Vegeta are treating this fight lightly so Goku had been holding himself back and using this fight as practice to better master his Ultra Instinct.

Granolah calls him out on this soon enough, and Goku responds in kind by teasing that he's got an even stronger transformation up his sleeve. Angered at the Saiyan and wanting to quickly take his revenge, Granolah boosts his ki to the point where a glowing aura forms around his body. This surprises Goku (and Oil, who is watching the fight), so Goku responds by activating his Super Saiyan Blue transformation.

Granolah's boosted form (as somewhat teased by his longer hairstyle after his wish) then acts much like the Super Saiyan aura as he and Goku's fight sends shockwaves throughout Planet Cereal. It seems we'll be seeing all sorts of different tricks from Granolah as the fight continues, and it's all just adding to the overall mystery of why he can use techniques that act like Hakai.

But what do you think? Do you think these are really all abilities granted by the Dragon Balls? Do you think Goku has a chance of defeating Granolah here?