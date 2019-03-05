New Dragon Ball Image Asks: Is It Time for Goku to Go Full God Mode?

Dragon Ball fans recently got a look at a new image of Ultra Instinct Omen Goku in a Grand Priest uniform, which has sparked a ton of excitement and speculation within the fandom.

The image comes by way of the Super Dragon Ball Heroes arcade game and its tie-in Dragon Ball Heroes promo anime, which are currently into a “Universal Conflict” arc. That story sees a team of powerful warriors who escaped from the infamous Prison Planet set loose to wage war on the Dragon Ball multiverse in hopes of using a deadly new weapon to kill the divine beings of the multiverse such as the Kais, Destroyers, and Grand Zeno himself!

Videos by ComicBook.com

While this nefarious plot is unfolding across the multiverse, Goku has been yanked away from certain death on the exploding Prison Planet by the Grand Priest, who has now taken Goku under his wing for some advanced training. Judging from the new image, that training is certainly going to pay off, with Goku hopefully gaining more mastery over the Ultra Instinct state than he did in the Tournament of Power. If there is anyone who would know how to accomplish that feat, it is no doubt the Grand Priest — who may well be the only one to have mastered the technique.

Seeing Goku taking one more step toward becoming the strongest mortal in the multiverse raises one big question that’s come up several time during Dragon Ball Super‘s run: Is it time for Goku to go Full God?

Legendary Super Saiyan God

There are several Saiyan legends that have gotten tangled up in the convoluted canon mythos, but as things have gotten straightened out in Dragon Ball Super and the new Broly movie, it seems that the Saiyan prophecy could converge on idea: a lowly Saiyan rising to the level of a god-like figure that only appears once a millennium.

If the Dragon Ball creators are indeed trying to streamline canon, it seems like having Goku revealed as the fulfillment of the Saiyan legend (like he so obviously always has been) would be a key step forward. And once Goku becomes more than a mortal, it’s arguably time for him to move beyond mortal concerns!

This is an idea we’ve dipped into when trying to plot how Dragon Ball could continue beyond Super. With the series expanding so rapidly, it seems only natural that the storyline spread out into different lanes, following different characters. Goku could be operating on a godly level that sees him dealing with threats to the multiverse like current manga villain Moro or starting the canon version of something like the Time Patrol. Meanwhile, a separate series would explore how the warriors of Earth have to deal with new threats in light of the massive hole Goku leaves behind.

It’ll be curious to see which way fans lean, going forward, as Dragon Ball seems to be pulling in two very different directions right now:

Dragon Ball Heroes is powering Goku up even more with this Grand Priest training.

Dragon Ball Super is foreshadowing the idea of a massive de-powering, as new villain Moro has shut down Goku and Vegeta’s Super Saiyan powers and could obliterate Super Saiyan God before he’s done.

Are you ready for Goku to go full god? Or would you like to see the Saiyan hero go back to basics? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is out now. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami block Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release is available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com, yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new X-Men: Dark Phoenix trailer, Will Smith breaking up with the Suicide Squad, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!