‘Dragon Ball Super’ Just Set Up [SPOILER] To Save Goku

Warning! Spoilers for Dragon Ball Super‘s 111-112 episodes lie below!

Dragon Ball Super is blitzing towards Goku and Jiren’s climatic battle in the ‘Universal Survival’ arc, but the Saiyan shouldn’t hope to beat the Pride Warrior outright. A set of episode titles for the anime just dropped in Japan, and they indicate someone will have to step in to help Goku.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on Twitter, Todd Blankenship shared translated synopses for the Dragon Ball Super titles. Episode 111 will be named “Hit vs Jiren,” and the title has got the fandom speculating hard.

As many already know, Dragon Ball Super‘s is set to debut a special in a couple weeks. The October comeback will be a back-and-back episode special highlighting Goku and Jiren’s battle. The Saiyan is expected to take on his new form during the fight, one that’s more powerful than Goku’s Super Saiyan Blue form with 20x Kaoi-Ken.

However, if Jiren winds up fighting Goku, then it doesn’t look like the Saiyan beats the Pride Warriors.

Fans are interested to see how the pair’s battle goes, but there is a persistent theory backing Goku’s loss already. Rather than being knocked out of the tournament, fans expect Goku’s new form to short-out his system, and Hit will step in to keep the Saiyan safe as a sort of thanks.

After all, Hit was saved by Goku a handful of episodes ago.

Fans will remember that Hit came into some trouble previously in the Tournament of Power. Hit fought Dyspo one-on-one, but he became overwhelmed when Kunshi stepped in to bind Hit. Goku stepped in to stop Dyspo and free Hit to the latter’s chagrin. The Saiyan said he couldn’t stand to watch Universe 11 fight with such dirty tactics, leaving Goku and Hit to take down Kunshi.

Hit is a strong fighter, and there is little doubt Jiren would turn his eye to Goku if the Universe 11 fighter needed a new opponent. However, Dragon Ball Super has set up Hit to repay a favor to Goku despite them being on different teams. Fans feel confident that Hit will draw Jiren’s attention away from Goku after the Saiyan becomes overcome by his mysterious new form, and it will fall to the Universe 6 warrior to keep Jiren distracted.

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!