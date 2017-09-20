‘Dragon Ball Super’ Unsettles Goku With Jiren’s Insane Strength

Warning! Spoilers for Dragon Ball Super‘s 107th episode lie below!

Dragon Ball Super hasn’t tried to downplay any of the tension between Goku and Jiren. The two characters have yet to fight in the Tournament of Power, but Jiren has set himself up to be Goku’s main rival in the event. However, the Saiyan seems a bit overwhelmed by Jiren as of late.

Dragon Ball Super released its 107th episode last weekend, and it followed Jiren as the Universe 11 warrior finally moved into battle. The quiet competitor watched as his comrades were taken to task by Maji Kayo. The blue fighter nearly knocked out Dyspo before Jiren stepped in, but no one could have guessed what was going to come next.

Maji Kayo had been sent to fight Jiren by his own Supreme Kai to gather data, but the fighter never got the chance. After Dyspo got out of harm’s way, Jiren took a step forward and unleashed a punch. The attack was so powerful that it displaced the air around Dyspo, causing him to be knocked out of the Tournament’s arena.

So, yes: Dragon Ball Super has its own One Punch Man now.

As the attack settles, the episode panned across the arena to show reactions to Jiren’s attack. The Supreme Kai looked very nervous about the assault, and Champa was the most frantic God of Destruction. As for Goku, the hero was caught looking at the debris of Jiren’s attack with a stunned look.

Goku’s awed expression isn’t too surprising; After all, the hero did just get a reminder of how strong Jiren is. The fighter knocked out Maji Kayo with one punch – just the one. Goku had to go Super Saiyan Blue to escape Maji Kayo when the fighter captured him, so Jiren is likley stronger than Super Saiyan Blue with added Kaio-Ken.

For now, fans will have to wait just a bit longer to see Goku go against Jiren for real. The two are set to battle in the Tournament of Power by the anime‘s 109th episode, and Goku is expected to debut a new form during the battle. After seeing Jiren’s latest attack, fans can see why the power-up will be needed.

