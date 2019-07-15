New Dragon Ball Super Promo Teases Goku and Vegeta’s Battle Suit Upgrades

Dragon Ball Super manga’s 50th issue won’t just be a milestone in numbering – it’ll also be a milestone chapter of the story arc that fans have been overwhelmingly loving. The “Galactic Patrol Prisoner” arc has introduced some exciting new characters and developments into the Dragon Ball Super mythos – and it’s about to do so again.

A new promo for the next issue of Dragon Ball Super has now been released, and if you pay close attention to the image below, you’ll notice that Goku and Vegeta are depicted with some new battle suit tech, courtesy of the Galactic Patrol:

Now granted, this is only a promo, and the artwork showing Goku and Vegeta in Galactic Patrol battle suits is actually part of the cover art for volume 10 of the Dragon Ball Super collected edition. Those covers are really just interpretations of the respective story arcs featured in the collected volume – as in, not to be taken too literally. On the other hand, so far, no Dragon Ball Super volume has outright depicted a new look for Goku and/or Vegeta that hasn’t existed somewhere in the storyline, so there is reason to expect that the Saiyan warriors will don some Galactic Patrol battle gear, before the events of the “Galactic Patrol Prisoner Arc” are done.

In fact, the story has set the stage for Goku and Vegeta to get a serious tech upgrade when fighting the series newest (and already popular) villain, Moro. “Planet-Eater Moro’s” energy-absorbing powers are able to steal Super Saiyan ki, while the Galactic Patrol’s elite patrolman, Merus, has twice held his own against Moro in battle, using his battle technology to counter Moro’s magic might. With the Buu/Daikaioh fused persona not nearly as strong as the Grand Supreme Kai used to be, Saiyans enhanced by Galactic Patrol tech may be the final strategy for bringing Moro down for good.

…It would also make sense in setting up the endgame that a lot of fans speculating about since the beginning of this arc. Moro was only stopped last time because Daikaioh sacrificed his own godly ki to seal the villain’s magic. Now that Moro has made a mysterious wish to protect himself, Goku and Vegeta may need to use the tech crutch to save their own Super Saiyan God ki for a final strike option.

