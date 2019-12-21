Dragon Ball Super Gives Vegeta A Major Power Boost

Dragon Ball Super is about to place both Goku and Vegeta in Moro’s cross hairs with their individual training sessions having finally wrapped up. While Goku trained under the tutelage of Merus, who was revealed to be an angel in the same sense as Whis and the Grand Priest, Vegeta traveled to the planet of Yardrat in order to not only learn the Instant Transmission technique, but also to increase his power level exponentially. The denizens of the alien world deemed it fit to train Vegeta in their ways. teaching him a brand new technique in the form of Spirit Control.

Aside from diving into the control of his own Ki, Vegeta is learning to handle an entirely new energy within himself that not only boosts his power level to an insanely high new level, but also grants him a series of new techniques. Under the tutelage of the Yardrat citizens, the Prince of all Saiyans will seemingly learn how to perform Instant Transmission, Gigantism, clone himself, and even be granted the ability to heal wounds. While the first three techniques will surely come in handy, considering how often that Vegeta and the rest of the Z Fighters find themselves injured, the latter is going to be one of the biggest moves in his repertoire we’d imagine.

With Moro and his henchmen travelling across the galaxy in order to sap energy from both planets and its inhabitants, one of Moro’s lackeys lands right in front of Vegeta on Yardrat. It’s here that Vegeta attempts to deliver a simple finger blast, instead releasing a giant torrent of energy in his base form, clearly proving that his short time on Yardrat has had a huge impact on his power level. Whether or not this will be enough for Vegeta to assist in defeating Moro in the upcoming Dragon Ball Super battle is a question for another day, but it’s clear that the Saiyan Prince has changed for the better.

The Japanese-language and English dub releases of Dragon Ball Super are now complete and available to stream with FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. Viz Media is releasing new chapters of the manga at a monthly rate that can be read entirely for free through the Shonen Jump digital library, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD. Fans in Japan are also able to enjoy fresh non-canon adventures from the franchise with new episodes of Super Dragon Ball Heroes‘ promotional anime series.