Dragon Ball Super New Manga Chapter Has Fans Freaking Out Over Vegeta

The new chapter of Dragon Ball Super‘s manga is now out, and it is pretty epic. You don’t have to take our word for it: read Dragon Ball Super Chapter 76 free online HERE, and check out the epic action for yourself. Or, scroll below and see all the things fans are saying about one aspect of Dragon Ball Super Chapter 76: Vegeta’s arc in the chapter. So far, this new Granolah Arc has seen Goku and Vegeta battling new warrior Granolah in one-on-one turns of battle, however, in Dragon Ball Super Chapter 76, Goku tries to jump in and help Vegeta stand against the Granolah. 

Vegeta doesn’t take kindly to Goku lending him a hand, and the two Saiyans end up wailing on each other as much as they do Granolah. There is a point to Vegeta’s in-fighting: live or die, he wants to fight alone, outside of Goku’s shadow. 

Well, Vegeta’s little “regression” into his old evil anti-Goku ways has Dragon Ball Super fans feeling some kind of way: 

That Old Saiyan Pride

Vegeta getting caught up in his feelings about Saiyan Pride is nothing new for Dragon Ball fans. 

That Death Speech Tho

The anime version of this dialogue is going to be EPIC. Who doesn’t love a good Dragon Ball death speech during a battle? 

That Beating Got Deep

Goku and Vegeta have stumbled upon a lot of profound wisdom and self-reflection in the midst of these beatings from Granolah. 

This Ain’t Your Majin Vegeta

A lot of fans want to compare this battle between Granolah and Vegeta to the Majin Vegeta vs Buu battle. But if you can’t understand the fundamental difference in where Vegeta is now compared to then, you don’t really understand Vegeta’s story. 

That Explains That

Just goes to show there was a method to this madness. And with that, Vegeta’s arc continues to be the best one in Dragon Ball

Shoutout to Goku

Goku really did try to step up and be a friend to Vegeta in this battle. For all the good it did. 

Weird Trends

Poor Vegeta: can’t even get the spotlight of a major win, can’t even get a major trending topic without it getting weird. 

Ultra Ego Coming Soon

Don’t count Vegeta out yet. He’s mastering the technique of the Gods of Destruction faster than anyone could imagine. And when he finally masters it, Dragon Ball Super won’t be the same.

