Dragon Ball Super New Manga Chapter Has Fans Freaking Out Over Vegeta

The new chapter of Dragon Ball Super‘s manga is now out, and it is pretty epic. You don’t have to take our word for it: read Dragon Ball Super Chapter 76 free online HERE, and check out the epic action for yourself. Or, scroll below and see all the things fans are saying about one aspect of Dragon Ball Super Chapter 76: Vegeta’s arc in the chapter. So far, this new Granolah Arc has seen Goku and Vegeta battling new warrior Granolah in one-on-one turns of battle, however, in Dragon Ball Super Chapter 76, Goku tries to jump in and help Vegeta stand against the Granolah.

Vegeta doesn’t take kindly to Goku lending him a hand, and the two Saiyans end up wailing on each other as much as they do Granolah. There is a point to Vegeta’s in-fighting: live or die, he wants to fight alone, outside of Goku’s shadow.

Well, Vegeta’s little “regression” into his old evil anti-Goku ways has Dragon Ball Super fans feeling some kind of way:

That Old Saiyan Pride

Ight Super time



One of the biggest things I saw on the TL regarding this chapter is Vegeta's 'regression' because he got mad at Goku getting in the way of his fight



which to some degree, I can understand. I know its tiring to see Vegeta be like "my pride" but here pic.twitter.com/dWSE6VM06W — AKA (@aka_nobodyy) September 20, 2021

Vegeta getting caught up in his feelings about Saiyan Pride is nothing new for Dragon Ball fans.

That Death Speech Tho

New Dragon Ball Super chapter (76) is pretty lit. Granolah is making Vegeta and Goku say death speeches pic.twitter.com/9XcoBiVJyU — Mbongwe (@NinoSekeleni) September 20, 2021

The anime version of this dialogue is going to be EPIC. Who doesn’t love a good Dragon Ball death speech during a battle?

That Beating Got Deep

Actually amazing for Vegeta to outright admit this here. pic.twitter.com/dWRxXpuW0k — Death March Unto Rhapsody (@AscendedTreason) September 20, 2021

Goku and Vegeta have stumbled upon a lot of profound wisdom and self-reflection in the midst of these beatings from Granolah.

This Ain’t Your Majin Vegeta

And I know some people are gonna say “isn’t that Majin Vegeta” where that’s just incredibly wrong



Majin Vegeta was going through an existential crisis where he GENUINELY wanted to be evil again. pic.twitter.com/Va07PXOq73 — AutonomousOmen (@FatedOmen) September 20, 2021

A lot of fans want to compare this battle between Granolah and Vegeta to the Majin Vegeta vs Buu battle. But if you can’t understand the fundamental difference in where Vegeta is now compared to then, you don’t really understand Vegeta’s story.

That Explains That

This one line good enough to explain the fuck shit Vegeta was trynna pull pic.twitter.com/RX1xJ9xjvL — Mystic🐝🇲🇽 (@YamiMystic) September 20, 2021

Just goes to show there was a method to this madness. And with that, Vegeta’s arc continues to be the best one in Dragon Ball.

Shoutout to Goku

On a positive note, Goku was really cool this chapter. Similar to Goku vs Hit, I love it when Goku is able to see through his opponents seemingly unstoppable attacks. He’s way weaker than Vegeta & Granolah here, but is able to use his brain to perform incredibly well. pic.twitter.com/Ca9CCeHLVK — Sal (@TheSalajin) September 20, 2021

Granolah was literally about to END THIS MAN Vegeta if it were not for Goku's heightened awareness to react fast enough to save him from Granolah death blow. Gotta give it up to Goku in Dragon Ball Super Manga Chapter 76. He's like the medic when you play FPS's online 😂 pic.twitter.com/hHckzyfVsd — UnrealEntGaming (@TooRealUnreal) September 20, 2021

Goku really did try to step up and be a friend to Vegeta in this battle. For all the good it did.

Weird Trends

I can't believe Vegeta Dragon Ball would do this pic.twitter.com/AJqdtt6TyW — An Furie (@AnFurie) September 20, 2021

Poor Vegeta: can’t even get the spotlight of a major win, can’t even get a major trending topic without it getting weird.

Ultra Ego Coming Soon

When he finally masters ultra ego this man is going to be a menace pic.twitter.com/FCMdtQSOEx — Vegeta (@VegetaBurner) September 20, 2021

Don’t count Vegeta out yet. He’s mastering the technique of the Gods of Destruction faster than anyone could imagine. And when he finally masters it, Dragon Ball Super won’t be the same.