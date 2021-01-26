Dragon Ball Super Reveals the Real Threat of Android OG73

✖

A new arc has come for Dragon Ball Super, and that means all eyes are on its villains right now. After doing away with Moro, Goku and the gang have new threats to face in the form of Granolah and his friends who are far out in the universe. It also seems like a returning foe will factor into this arc thanks to Android OG73, but it seems there is one terrifying boon to this villain which fans never considered.

The whole situation came to light when fans found Android 73 jump back into the spotlight. The villain was presumed dead after his skirmish with Moro, but Granolah knew that wasn't the case. The bounty hunter ended up rescuing the android to bring to some powerful collectors, and many expected the move to be a power play. It is no secret that Android 73 is strong, and its learned powers are a major asset.

However, that is not the case. It turns out there is another important boon hiding within the android, and that is intel. The new masters of Android 73 want to use the fighter as a bartering chip of some point. It seems they want to use the android to locate Zuno, the most sought-after intel broker in Universe 7. Android 73 would be an excellent addition to that man's collection if the baddies want to trade for information. And if a trade is off the table - well, Android 73 can be persuasive.

There is no word on how this plan will play out, but Dragon Ball Super fans are eager to see Android 73 come back into the picture. The fighter was a favorite in the Moro saga, so fans were understandably bummed when the villain was unceremoniously killed. It turns out that was never the long-term plan, so we are crossing our fingers for the android this time around.

What do you make of this curious update? Did you ever expect Android 73 to be used this way...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.