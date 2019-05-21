Dragon Ball Super Fans Are Thrilled With The Manga’s Latest Arc

Dragon Ball Super’s latest manga arc has taken things in a fresh direction. Introducing the extended cast of the “Galactic Patrol” and the sorcerer villain, Moro, Goku and Vegeta find themselves on the Planet Namek teaming up with an unlikely savior in the form of a much different Majin Buu. Now introduced with a villain they simply can’t physically defeat, our heroes must now struggle against this ancient threat while trying to figure out what Moro’s third wish was from the Namekian dragon, Porunga.

Fans have been taking to social media to express their enjoyment of this latest arc, praising not just the new villain Moro, but also the inclusion of the radically different Buu. Who knows where this arc will ultimately lead, but there’s enough mysteries and new revelations to keep fans on the edge of their seats as they await not just for this arc to finish, but also for it to transition eventually to the anime.

DBS Manga 48, a welcome change of pace. I enjoyed seeing Buu fighting & making a meaningful contribution. The ability to switch with the Lord of Lords is certainly an interesting plot change & hopefully one which enriches his character in the future. #DragonBallSuper pic.twitter.com/BD3sBUjgps — Lazuliski (@Lazuliski) May 20, 2019

Buu’s new ability is certainly one that adds several layers to the character and we’re excited to see how this is played up, not just in this arc, but in the future of the Dragon Ball series.

TWO EVIL WISHES GRANTED! Dragon Ball Super Manga 48

This chapter was GOOD! I love the fresh direction the series is heading. https://t.co/xyWC6MbLRh pic.twitter.com/AWaYPBEXtK — Mastar (@MastarMedia) May 20, 2019

This arc certainly marks a refreshing change of pace for the series, managing to find a fantastic balance between usual Dragon Ball battles and new, unexpected twists and turns.

Dragon Ball Super manga, chapter 48: Moro is a revolutionary concept: an effective Dragon Ball villain. It has nothing to do with power. He pursues his goals & does it himself (unlike Frieza), he has zero interest in proving anything (unlike Cell), he isn’t crazy (unlike Kid Buu) — Todd DuBois (@GWOtaku) May 21, 2019

Moro himself is an essential reason as to why this latest arc is so well received. An entirely new villain who falls on typical Dragon Ball characteristics while creating a breath of fresh air thanks to his new character traits and powers.

another great manga chapter #DragonBallSuper this arc is seriously impressive. pic.twitter.com/96obqHXWgR — Miguel (@AnimAtrash) May 20, 2019

Not much else to add here other than the fact that this Twitter User is 100% in the right.

What I love about Moro is seeing how deceptive he is towards Goku & Vegeta. No remorse yet his personality is very fulfilling because hes not a liar. He’s an opportunist. All he wanted was his wishes.



Check it out here: Dragon Ball Super Manga Chapter 48https://t.co/NHRux6jdQT pic.twitter.com/Te2K9AsF7r — Alex (@UnrealEntGaming) May 20, 2019

Another tweet praising the series thanks to Moro. His character has a singular goal and simply sees Goku and Vegeta as nuasances in reaching it. Moro’s differences between the villains of the past truly elevate this arc.

That was a good chapter

This arc has been good so far#DragonBallSuper #Manga — AwesomeAlfie27 (@AwesomeAlfie27) May 21, 2019

One and done!

//Just read the new dragon ball super manga…. It’s amazing — Gine ♥ (@SuperSaiyanGine) May 21, 2019

Dragon Ball Super has maanged to really cultivate fan enthusiasm with this arc and as we stated earlier, the anime adaptation of this will certainly be worth checking out.

Yo; the latest chapter of #DragonBallSuper‘s #Manga is fire. I really hope they’ll call everyone in against Moro, though. He’s exactly the kind of threat that Earth’s Special Forces would be useful for.



And, yes, I like that Dubbism in a strange way. — Jesse Pohlman (@JPohlmanWriting) May 20, 2019

We have no arguments about praising this arc as “straight fire”.

