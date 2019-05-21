Anime

Dragon Ball Super Fans Are Thrilled With The Manga’s Latest Arc

Dragon Ball Super’s latest manga arc has taken things in a fresh direction. Introducing the extended cast of the “Galactic Patrol” and the sorcerer villain, Moro, Goku and Vegeta find themselves on the Planet Namek teaming up with an unlikely savior in the form of a much different Majin Buu. Now introduced with a villain they simply can’t physically defeat, our heroes must now struggle against this ancient threat while trying to figure out what Moro’s third wish was from the Namekian dragon, Porunga.

Fans have been taking to social media to express their enjoyment of this latest arc, praising not just the new villain Moro, but also the inclusion of the radically different Buu. Who knows where this arc will ultimately lead, but there’s enough mysteries and new revelations to keep fans on the edge of their seats as they await not just for this arc to finish, but also for it to transition eventually to the anime.

Buu’s new ability is certainly one that adds several layers to the character and we’re excited to see how this is played up, not just in this arc, but in the future of the Dragon Ball series.

This arc certainly marks a refreshing change of pace for the series, managing to find a fantastic balance between usual Dragon Ball battles and new, unexpected twists and turns.

Moro himself is an essential reason as to why this latest arc is so well received. An entirely new villain who falls on typical Dragon Ball characteristics while creating a breath of fresh air thanks to his new character traits and powers.

Not much else to add here other than the fact that this Twitter User is 100% in the right.

Another tweet praising the series thanks to Moro. His character has a singular goal and simply sees Goku and Vegeta as nuasances in reaching it. Moro’s differences between the villains of the past truly elevate this arc.

One and done!

Dragon Ball Super has maanged to really cultivate fan enthusiasm with this arc and as we stated earlier, the anime adaptation of this will certainly be worth checking out.

We have no arguments about praising this arc as “straight fire”.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is out now. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami block Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release is available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

