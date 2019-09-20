Dragon Ball Super Finally Introduces a Key Dragon Ball Z Character

The latest manga release for Dragon Ball Super dropped some megatons within the latest chapter. Following a number of different storylines such as Goku beginning his training with the Galactic Patrolman named Merus and Piccolo coming face to face with some of Moro’s henchman as they land on earth, one of the biggest plotlines that will have fans interested is Vegeta arriving on the planet Yardrat. As Vegeta meets the denizens of this alien world, he discovers a character who was more important to the events of Dragon Ball Z than you may think in the Elder Pybara!

Who is Elder Pybara, you may ask? Well, this large creature wearing the traditional Yardrat garb reveals himself to be the one who taught Goku to use Instant Transmission. Without Pybara’s help, Goku would have surely died a lot more times than we had originally seen, as this technique proved insanely useful during story arcs such as the Cell Games and the final story arc of Dragon Ball Z featuring Kid Buu.

When Vegeta is introduced to his new mentor, he learned a great many things not just about the technique that was passed along to Goku but about all of the different things that the fighters of Yardrat can do. With their hosts explaining the realization and usage of “Spirit Control”, it’s clear that the prince of the Saiyans is going to be returning to the fight against Moro with a great deal of new tricks up his sleeve. Imagine a scene where dozens of giant Vegetas fight against Moro and his energy stealing powers!

Besides mastering the art of teleportation, Elder Pybara also reveals that every being on Yardrat has the ability to create clones of themselves as well as manage to increase and decrease their size at will. Whether or not these techniques will also be imparted on Vegeta is yet to be seen, but it will certainly make the current story arc of Dragon Ball Super that much more interesting!

What new techniques do you think Vegeta will take away from Yardrat? Isn't this humorously similar to the chakra present in Naruto?

