Dragon Ball Super Begins Vegeta’s Next Stage of Training

The manga for Dragon Ball Super has taken Goku, Vegeta, and the rest of the Z Fighters into a unique situation. Fighting against the villainous sorcerer Moro, who has the ability to directly steal energy from both enemies and planets, the Saiyan pair decided that steps would need to be taken in order to learn new techniques to bring down the “planet eater”. With Goku deciding to train with the Galactic Patrolman named Merus, who will assist him in mastering the transformation of Ultra Instinct, Vegeta decided to take a different route. Cue his visit to the planet Yardrat, which taught Kakarot how to use the essential technique called “Instant Transmission”.

As Vegeta arrives on Yardrat, he is introduced to the very creature that managed to teach Goku how to teleport from one area to another. Elder Pybara, one of the head honchos of the planet Yardrat, revealed the fact that not only did he know how to perform Instant Transmission, but he also knew how to perform other techniques such as changing his size and creating clones of himself.

Videos by ComicBook.com

These moves don’t come from the same ki, and God Ki, that Goku and Vegeta have familiarized themselves with over the course of the franchise. Rather, the abilities of Elder Pybara are explained to derive themselves from “Spirit Control”, a technique that the Yardrat’s have perfected which allows them to access and harness their “Chi”. If you’re thinking to yourself that this sounds a lot like the chakra of Naruto, you’d be right as it seems quite familiar to that power that is so widely known throughout Konoha.

While we await the next chapter’s release to see which techniques Vegeta will learn from Elder Pybara, and whether or not he’ll learn some unseen moves, it seems that the Z Fighters are going to have their hands full as Moro is making his way to earth. Piccolo, who managed to take down some of Moro’s henchmen, is being approached by the Galactic Patrol and will seemingly put them in contact with the other Z Fighters such as Krillin and Tenshinhan.

What techniques do you think that Vegeta will learn from Yardrat? Will we see the prince of the Saiyans come up with his own form of Ultra Instinct? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Dragon Ball!

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings, and is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.