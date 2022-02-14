Dragon Ball Super Chapter 81 Releases Special Draft

Dragon Ball Super is back at it again! While its anime team works on Goku’s new movie, creator Akira Toriyama is taking care of the story in print. There is just a week keeping fans from the manga’s new chapter, after all. That is why a draft of chapter 81 was just made public, and it ropes our Saiyans into battle after a brief break.

As you can see below, the drafts were released ahead of time by the official Dragon Ball Super website. It was there fans caught up with Gas as the villain stares down his foes, and things get even more complicated when Elec shows his face.

The leader of the Heeters wants our heroes out of the way, so this draft shows Elec ordering Gas to kill everyone. You know Goku and Vegeta would not have let such a thing happen, but they don’t have to defend themselves. Granolah steps in and does the job for them. Despite his injuries, the sniper is moving fast, and he wants to destroy the Heeters given their connection to his race’s decline.

Chapter 81 won’t be out for another week, but this Dragon Ball Super draft gives us an idea of what we can look ahead to. Gas and Elec are ready to die fighting Granolah if need be, and the sniper isn’t too picky about surviving so long as he wins. It will come down to Goku to keep the fighter alive. And of course, we all know Vegeta is desperate for Granolah to get the revenge he needs against the Heeters.

What do you think of this Dragon Ball Super update? Do you believe Granolah’s arc is ready to wrap things up? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.