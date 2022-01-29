Dragon Ball Super Sets Up the True Goal Behind the Heeters’ Wish

Dragon Ball Super has started planting the seeds for the real reason behind the Heeters’ wish on the Dragon Balls! The Heeters have been one of the most curious additions to the franchise as they were introduced to the Granolah the Survivor arc as a scheming group of siblings that sought to not only make money, but eventually exert the kind of control over things that Frieza and his forces have. But as we have seen through the arc so far, the way they do things is much less direct than other foes seen in the franchise thus far with multiple schemes working in the background.

Elec and the Heeters’ grand scheme is still unclear as of the newest chapter of the series, and this made their wish all the more interesting as it was revealed that all Elec had wished for was to make Gas the newest strongest warrior in the universe. This does not immediately seem like the kind of wish such a methodical foe would make, but upon the reveal of the Heeters’ true berserk nature and hidden power underneath, the real reason behind the wish to make Gas seems a lot easier to grasp.

Chapter 80 of the series begins with Granolah not only getting an edge over Gas in their fight, but managing to defeat him completely thanks to his strategies. It was then that Elec had approached his brother and removed his headpiece. This had unleashed a powerful berserk form that gave Gas more power, and while Macki and Oil were worried, Gas was confident that Gas would soon regain control of himself because the strongest in the universe would be able to control that inner power as well.

It’s soon revealed to be the case, and this highlights what the true goal behind the wish really was. Making Gas much stronger seemed like an odd wish at first given how Elec seems to think far ahead of everyone else, but this added layer reveals that he wanted Gas to really become strong in order to become the fullest expression of himself. A true strongest warrior that overcame the Heeters’ species innate weakness, and it’s this form of Gas that presents the biggest threat yet.

Now it’s just a matter of figuring out how Gas’ fully powered self factors into what the Heeters want to do next. But what do you think? Why do you think Elec wished for Gas to become the newest strongest in the universe? How do you think this arc will come to an end? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!