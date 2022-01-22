Dragon Ball Super Fans Spot Major Manga Error

Vegeta has gone through some major changes in the latest Arc of Dragon Ball Super, being faced not just with the past of the Saiyan Race via the intergalactic bounty hunter known as Granolah, but also achieving a new transformation thanks to his training with the god of destruction Beerus. However, the Saiyan Prince’s new form couldn’t save him from an error made by the manga’s producers in the latest chapter that mostly focused on the bounty hunter battling against the Heeter known as Gas.

Aside from this error, the latest installment saw Gas gaining two new transformations, with more abilities of the Heeters being revealed as Elec pushed his underling to take things to the limit in his battle against Granolah. With the intergalactic bounty hunter being beaten as a result of his one-on-one fight, the Z Fighters are attempting to figure out how Goku’s father, Bardock, was able to defeat the Heeter so many years ago, even without the benefit of a Super Saiyan transformation under his belt. Needless to say, Goku and Vegeta better find the answer quickly as Gas has apparently achieved his ultimate form in his battle against the last member of the Cerealian Race.

Twitter Outlet DBS Chronicles spotted the manga error from the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super, which sees the Prince of the Saiyans only having four fingers instead of five, as Vegeta and Goku watch on in horror as Gas continues to gain new strength during the latest hard-hitting arc of the Shonen franchise:

The Granolah The Survivor Arc was hinted to be nearing its end according to one of the editors at Shonen Jump, though was tight-lipped on whether 2022 would see the end of this storyline that brought us the intergalactic bounty hunter and the crime syndicate known as the Heeters. This April, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will be hitting theaters in Japan, giving us a new side to Akira Toriyama’s universe, though the movie has yet to announce when it will be released internationally.

