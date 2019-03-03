‘Dragon Ball Super’ Debuts Moro’s Most Intimidating Ability

Dragon Ball Super has a rule when it comes to villain, and it has to do with how strong they are. From Beerus to Jiren, Son Goku has been pit against some seriously strong opponents, and it looks like that list leveled up thanks to a newcomer named Moro.

After all, the ancient wizard is stupidly strong, and his most recent technique may be his most intimidating yet.

Not too long ago, Dragon Ball Super put out a new chapter. It was there fans caught up with Moro as the baddie got ready to take on Vegeta. The duo are determined to take the other down, and Moro kicks things off with a power that scares even the Galactic Patrol members spectating the fight.

“[This technique] involves more than just absorbing a planet’s life energy,” Merus is heard telling Jaco.

“The existing records indicate that he can wield the massive energy he steals directly from planets for direct attacks.”

As the chapter continues, fans are shown this power firsthand. Rather than taking New Namek and eating it for energy, Moro siphons life energy from the world while standing on it. This power gives Moro control over the land itself, a fact that takes Vegeta by surprise and scares him. After all, it is one thing for the Saiyan to fight Goku… It is a whole other thing to fight an actual planet.

