One Piece’s Most Underrated Arc Has Everything Good About the Series

Despite having dark, underlying themes, One Piece, at its core, is supposed to be goofy with a blend of comedy, adventure, action, and even tragedy. The pre-time-skip era is still considered the funniest part of the show when Oda was still setting up the story. Compared to that, the post-time-skip is more lore-heavy, with higher stakes than ever. The Water 7 Saga is still well-loved by fans, except for the Long Ring Long Land Arc. It kicks off the Water 7 Saga with a hilarious set of events as the crew plans to find a shipwright to journey with them.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The arc is often overlooked, even though it captures the true essence of the series with more humor than ever. Many even think it’s more of a filler arc rather than something that actually contributes to the story. Although it was released over two decades ago, the fandom still doesn’t appreciate the Long Ring Long Land Arc. Of course, it’s not as amazing as other pre-time-skip arcs such as Alabasta, Skypiea, Enes Lobby, etc, but this arc has just the right amount of all the qualities One Piece needs.

Toei Animation

What Happened in One Piece’s Long Ring Long Land Arc?

After their adventure in Skypiea, the Straw Hats arrive on a bizarre island where everything is stretched, including the trees and animals. Foxy the Silver Fox and his Foxy Pirates appear and challenge Luffy to a Davy Back Fight. It’s a pirate game where crews can steal each other’s members. Of course, Luffy, who is always inviting all kinds of trouble for his crew members, accepts the match without hesitation. The first round included a Donut Race (Boat Race) where Nami, Usopp, and Robin race against Foxy’s crew in a makeshift boat.

Toei Animation

Foxy uses the power of his Slow-Slow Fruit and cheats during the race, making the crew lose Chopper to the Foxy Pirates. In the second round, Groggy Ring (a football match), Zoro and Sanji must work together to get Chopper back. Despite their differences, Zoro and Sanji easily defeat their opponents, even though the former doesn’t have his swords. They manage to get Chopper back, but the real fight begins in the third round when Afro Luffy fights Foxy in a one-on-one. Afro Luffy is one of his most underrated looks, which he only flaunts in this arc, thanks to Usopp.

The sniper of the Straw Hat Pirates made Luffy believe that this hairstyle would make his punches stronger, and no doubt, Luffy believed him easily. However, things take a drastic turn when Aokiji, one of the Admirals, makes his appearance. Not only is he one of the powerhouses from the Marines, but he knows Robin’s secret.

Toei Animation

Why Is This Arc Still Underrated?

One of the major reasons that fans don’t think much of this arc is that it’s sandwiched between Skypiea and Water 7, two amazing, beloved arcs. Apart from Aokiji’s introduction, which happens in the later part of the arc, the Davy Back Fight doesn’t contribute to the lore. One Piece has been setting up its lore since pre-time skip, with Skypiea being one of the most important arcs so far. Of course, Oda decides to lighten the mood with a 19-chapter-long arc, highlighting everything the series stands for.

Even so, the lack of high stakes and having a villain like Foxy is a major contrast to Skypiea. Things get even more intense in Water 7 when Robin and Usopp leave the crew, which severely changes the tone of the story. Not to mention, the anime’s pacing did change the flow of the story, making it seem longer than usual. While the Long Ring Long Land Island Arc doesn’t focus on any major lore, it does focus on the crew members and their teamwork.

Zoro and Sanji put their differences aside and show us one of the best examples of teamwork in the series. Furthermore, Zoro’s speech to Chopper is still a moment that their fans appreciate. The duo is always loved in the fandom for the way Zoro looks after Chopper as an older brother, and this arc further solidifies their bond. The arc incorporates each of the crew members’ unique abilities in a hilarious set of events, which is everything One Piece fans need in a story.