Dragon Ball Super to Return With Brand-New Story (& First Look Revealed)

Dragon Ball Super has announced it will be returning with a brand-new story, and now fans have gotten the first look at what’s coming next. Dragon Ball Super‘s manga has been on an indeterminate hiatus since the passing of original creator Akira Toriyama’s last year, and 2024 is going to end without a new update from the series. This had led fans to thinking that Dragon Ball Super‘s manga was going to be going on for a lot longer than ever expected, but it turns out that the opposite is true. It’s not going to be too much longer before Dragon Ball Super‘s manga returns.

As one of Shueisha’s major announcements during the Jump Festa 2025 weekend, Dragon Ball Super announced it will be returning from hiatus beginning next February. It will be returning with a brand new one-shot manga story releasing that month, but it’s currently unclear as to whether this will serve as the first in a much larger comeback for the manga series. But as for right now, Shueisha revealed the first look at what to expect from Dragon Ball Super’s big manga return. Check it out below:

When Is Dragon Ball Super Coming Back?

Dragon Ball Super is set to return with a new one-shot manga story on February 20th in Japan, and will then be available with Shueisha’s MangaPlus service much like the previous Dragon Ball manga releases. The first look at this one-shot story teases a return to focus for Trunks and Goten, much like their original extended Super Hero arc in the manga before its hiatus. Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero was the final arc of the manga before Toriyama’s passing, so right now it’s hard to gauge whether or not the late creator had an influence on this story as well.

This image also shows a new, full color look at the series’ hero, Clean God, who had initially inspired Trunks and Goten’s super hero personas seen in the manga. This leaves plenty of room to explore while Goku, Vegeta, and Gohan are currently on Beerus’ planet training with Broly. Goten and Trunks will need to protect the Earth while all of its bigger fighters are currently off planet, so there’s a curiosity about what this new one-shot could possibly cover when it hits.

What’s Next for Dragon Ball Super?

Dragon Ball Super has yet to announce whether or not it will be returning in full with a new arc following this one-shot next year, but it’s a great step in the right direction. Dragon Ball Daima will likely be wrapped up by that point, and it continues to connect with Dragon Ball Super in some surprising ways. If this continues, then there’s a chance that Dragon Ball Daima‘s finale could lead right into Dragon Ball Super‘s manga returning in full for whatever next arc it has planned. Especially if Dragon Ball Daima’s characters are then available for use in the story.

Dragon Ball Super has some big cliffhangers of its own as Black Frieza is currently still the strongest warrior in the universe. Following the end of the Super Hero Arc, Frieza now stands as the strongest above all and Goku and Vegeta are still trying their best to train to match up to this all powerful villain. With this in the mix from everything we’ve learned about the Demon Realm through Dragon Ball Daima, and Dragon Ball Super has quite a lot of potential ground to cover with return in the future.