Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Takes 1st Place at U.S. Box Office with Opening Weekend

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is in U.S. theaters at long last! The long-awaited movie hit up fans across the United States on August 19th after making a successful debut in Japan. Ahead of its release, experts felt good about the film's odds of topping the domestic box office. And according to a new report, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero just overcame the competition to score first place at the box office during its opening weekend.

According to Exhibitor Relations, the new Dragon Ball flick grossed a solid $20 million USD in its opening weekend. This big achievement comes on the heels of Crunchyroll's biggest theatrical release to date. With nearly 4,000 screens showing the movie, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero had the largest drop of an anime movie stateside to date, and it did the same on a global scale to boot.

Of course, fans will be glad to know this movie's success is comparable to that of Dragon Ball Super: Broly. The latter debuted stateside a few years back to the tune of $20.2 million USD over a five-day period. Now, the IP has proven lightning can strike twice despite all the time distancing the hits.

READ MORE: Dragon Ball Super Going On Extended Hiatus Ahead of Next Arc | Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Takes Shot At Pokemon's Biggest Box Office Record

According to box office receipts, the domestic box office ranked Bullet Train second this week while Top Gun: Maverick continued its high-flying gross. In fact, the Paramount film managed to scrape past Avengers: Infinity War this weekend to become the 6th highest-grossing film in the U.S. to date.

As for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, its win at the box office continues to show just how valuable the medium has become to entertainment giants. Crunchyroll's massive theatrical release was coordinated with help from its parent company Sony Pictures. From Netflix to Disney, Hollywood's top brands are looking at anime in a new light as movies such as Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train and Jujutsu Kaisen 0 have proven their bankability. And given Goku's popularity worldwide, there was no way Dragon Ball Super's new film could have flopped with its global release.

What do you make of this box office blowout? Did you check out Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero in theaters? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.