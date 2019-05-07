Dragon Ball Super Makes Plan to Save Namekians from Extinction

Dragon Ball doesn’t have the best track record when it comes to saving lives. The series has become famous for its revivals, but there are only a few instances of mass rescues. Now, it looks like Dragon Ball Super is adding to that list, and it is the Namekians being protected this time.

So, get ready to thank Goku for this save. However, in a stunning turn of event, his rescue plan is an actual well-thought plan.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, Dragon Ball Super put out a new chapter, and the manga honed in on the crisis upon New Namek. The planet has been infiltrated by Moro, an ancient wizard whose powers outdoes even that of Goku and Vegeta. With the baddie slaughtering villages mercilessly, fans were concerned how the race would fare, but Goku thought of a way to save them.

At the beginning of the chapter, Goku wondered if Moro was sussing out his targets because he could sense their energy. This is why Goku thought he was targeting villages, leaving the Saiyan to ask a favor from one Namekian elder.

“Hey, can you get a message to the survivors and tell them to get away from the villages? Then at least they don’t gotta die for nothing.”

The elder agrees, giving fans a bit of comfort about the Namekians. They might not be able to leave the planet, but they can disperse themselves to lower the chances of becoming a target. This will also keep the Namekians out of the front lines since Goku and Vegeta plan to take on Moro once more. And, with Majin Buu having joined their team, there is no doubt some carnage is coming New Namek’s way.

So, do you think the Namekians will need a new planet by the end of this arc? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 11:00 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media. Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.

—–

Exciting news, Pokemon fans — A Wild Podcast Has Appeared, the official Pokemon podcast of ComicBook.com, is here! Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

On today’s premiere episode, we talk Detective Pikachu, discuss the new Pokemon Pass app, run down Pokemon Go‘s Legendaries, and more! Make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!