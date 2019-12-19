Dragon Ball Super Spoiler Seemingly Confirms Merus’ True Identity

In a matter of hours, Dragon Ball Super will release its brand-new chapter and help bow out 2019. The new year has big plans in store for the manga, and this new chapter did promise to set up Goku’s next steps. Now, it seems several leaks from the new chapter have gone live, and one of them confirms a major fan-theory on behalf of the readers.

So, you have been warned! There are huge spoilers for Dragon Ball Super below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, the Dragon Ball fandom gathered together in shock when some alleged reports about the manga’s next chapter surfaced. A slew of photos and plot summaries went live, but no one could believe their update on Merus until they saw it for themselves. After all, it turns out the fighter is an angel with some yet-known motives for training Goku.

As you can see here, the reported leak is clear about Merus and his angel history. The fighter is seen in several panels dressed in an outfit just like the one Whis wears. There are no symbols on the outfit which indicate the Universe he oversaw, but it does look like Merus once acted as an angel.

There is no word on how the character ended up with the Galactic Patrol, but fans are hoping to find out more details soon. The full Dragon Ball Super chapter will go live shortly in V-Jump and give readers a better clue about Merus’ origins and his connection with Whis.

Did you see this twist coming all along…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

The Japanese-language and English dub releases of Dragon Ball Super are now complete and available to stream with FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. Viz Media is releasing new chapters of the manga at a monthly rate that can be read entirely for free through the Shonen Jump digital library, and Dragon Ball Super‘s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD. Fans in Japan are also able to enjoy fresh non-canon adventures from the franchises with new episodes of Super Dragon Ball Heroes‘ promotional anime series.