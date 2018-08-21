‘Dragon Ball Super’ Proves Roshi Still Has it By Taking On Jiren

Master Roshi may have claimed victories during the Tournament of Power in the Dragon Ball Super anime, but the manga had his biggest victory yet as he took a mighty stand against Universe 11’s strongest Jiren.

To teach Goku what he was missing, Master Roshi took on Jiren and pulled off some impressive feats before finally being eliminated from the tournament.

In the latest chapter of the manga, Master Roshi takes on Kahseral of Universe 11 and is able to dodge many of his attacks. This surprises everyone already, as no one expected the older fighter to be so effective. After defeating Kahseral, he asks Goku why he’s having so much trouble against Jiren.

When Goku responds that he needs more power, Roshi asks, “Plain old fighting strength, who taught you that? Vegeta? Freeza?” and ultimately wonders what strength really means to Goku. He says that martial artists don’t train to win fights, but to conquer themselves instead.

After asking Goku to remember everything he’s been taught over the years, Roshi says his final lesson is to teach Goku how to move well. He attacks Jiren and is able to dodge a few of his attacks successfully, just as he did Kahseral. Whis and Beerus note that his ability mirrors that of Ultra Instinct, but Roshi is nowhere near reaching it himself.

Telling Goku to look into his heart for the answer, he attacks Jiren once more and is eliminated from the Tournament of Power. Although he was defeated, he did enough to inspire Goku and help him realize what he was missing.

This brings Goku into Ultra Instinct for the first time, but it unfortunately didn’t last long enough to make an impact. But it did make for a great way to send off Master Roshi in the best way possible.

