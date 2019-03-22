‘Dragon Ball Super’ Gives Moro a Naruto-Style Energy Ability

The latest issue of Dragon Ball Super sees Goku and Vegeta get into a full-fledged battle with new villain “Planet-Eater Moro,” for with the fate of New Namek and the Namekian Dragon Balls hanging in the balance. While our two Saiyan heroes would normally just transform, power-up , and thrash whatever villain was threatening them, in Moro’s case those plans are quickly thwarted by the evil sorcerer’s unique ability to absorb life-force/ki energies – including energies that allow a Saiyan go Super Saiyan!

Goku and Vegeta are forced to fight in their respective base forms, launching a somewhat desperate salvo of physical and energy attacks, in vain attempt to bring Moro down. Vegeta goes all out, trying to hit Moro with one of his signature blast attacks (either Galick Gun or Final Flash, the artwork is somewhat unclear, and that’s when Moro reveals a technique that’s all-too-similar to a new power taking center stage in the Naruto Saga’s Boruto series!

The technique in question sees Moro literally open his mouth and devour Vegeta’s massive energy blast. The Toyotaro visuals are spot on with what Boruto illustrator Mikio Ikemoto has recently been depicting in the latest issues of that manga; the current Boruto story arc is exploring a game-changing new technique in the ninja world – a technique that gives a user the unique ability to absorb chakra (or energy) attacks by sucking them up like a vacuum – much the same way that Moro sucks up Vegeta’s blast.

It’s become a very necessary PSA to state that obviously, Dragon Ball Super and Boruto aren’t actually copying one another in any kind of way! It’s just always a fun little novelty when different manga and anime seem to land on similar ideas at the same time. Dragon Ball has had quite a few ‘Naruto-esque’ moments as of late: in addition to the manga scene referenced above, the Dragon Ball Heroes promo anime debuted a disintegration attack much like Naruto’s Dust Release jutsu, while the Dragon BallSuper: Broly movie had Super Saiyan God Goku unleash a very Rasengan-like attack against Broly.

Again: it’s just fun comparing the visual similarties between the two series, as we pray (in vain?) for the day a true Dragon Ball / Naruto crossover happens.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is out now. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami block Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release is available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

