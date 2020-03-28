Dragon Ball Super Confuses with Moro’s Reaction to Super Saiyan Blue

When Goku and Vegeta first fought against Planet Eater Moro on New Namek, Dragon Ball Super revealed that the newest villain for the Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc actually had the ability to devour the Super Saiyan energy. This was especially surprising as the fight between Vegeta and Moro seemingly had Vegeta run through the gamut of his transformations. It really seemed like Vegeta was going all out in Super Saiyan Blue, and had thus grown frustrated that he wasn’t able to leave any kind of mark on the new villain. But apparently this wasn’t the case.

Chapter 58 of the series brings Goku to Earth for the second rematch against Moro, and while it’s teasing a fight with a fully controlled Ultra Instinct state the lead up to it was pretty odd. Moro apparently has never seen Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan as fans see how he reacts to Goku’s blue haired transformation in the latest chapter.

Goku appears to fight off Saganbo and save Gohan and Piccolo in the latest chapter, and Moro is excited to find out just how much Goku has changed in the few months since their last fight. Moro had left Goku and Vegeta to train in the hopes that they would eventually be a more satisfying meal, and when he asks Goku to show the “extent of his power” he surprisingly questions Goku’s blue hair.

This implies that he’s never seen the Super Saiyan Blue transformation, and puts a new context to that first fight against Vegeta. Whether this means the fight featured Vegeta’s Super Saiyan God form instead (which could be a possibility considering the way it’s been presented in the manga’s past), or he didn’t expect Goku to have the same transformation, this is quite the response from Moro.

Compare this to his reaction to Ultra Instinct Sign. Moro’s disdain seemingly teases that he’s seen its power before. It could be because Super Saiyan Blue is unique to Goku and Vegeta, but it’s such a weird thing to see Moro taken aback by a power that he’s seen a comparable version of because he’s been so in control this entire time. Is this possible a shift in the momentum between Goku and Moro? What do you think?

Did Moro's reaction to Super Saiyan Blue surprise you? Did Moro forget Vegeta's Super Saiyan Blue transformation or think Goku couldn't unlock it? Is it possible Vegeta never used Blue in that first fight?