Crunchyroll Is About to Release a Ton of New Anime for the Biggest Webtoon Hits

Crunchyroll is teaming up with HAYATE and LINE Digital to release a ton of new anime based on the biggest Webtoon hits, and fans have gotten the first look at some of the first coming our way in the near future. Webtoon fans have been able to see some of their favorite Korean webcomics making the jump to anime in the last few years specifically, and those have resulted in some record breaking successes such as with Solo Leveling. But there are even more series with that kind of potential.

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As reading Webtoons grows in worldwide popularity, it’s opened up to a whole new avenue of potential adaptations to find the next big anime hit. Taking the stage during the New York Comic Con 2026 weekend, Crunchyroll has announced they are partnering with HAYATE and LINE Digital Frontier Corporation on a slate of new co-productions with the intent of adapting more Webtoons into anime. With the first look at a few of the titles revealed as well.

Crunchyroll Plans Anime for “Around” 15 New Webtoons

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Crunchyroll, HAYATE and WEBTOON Entertainment’s LINE Digital Frontier Corporation are now working together to develop potential new anime adaptations for “around 15 select titles” as revealed by a new press release celebrating the partnership. Each of the titles can be found in LINE Digital Frontier’s webtoon services, and will be exclusively streaming with Crunchyroll upon their debut. While not all 15 of these titles might not make their way to screens in the future, the first three of these adaptations have been revealed during New York Comic Con 2026.

The first three titles getting their official anime adaptations include JH’s The Boxer, HereLee and SUMPUL’s The Remarried Empress, and YC and Rakyeon’s Teenage Mercenary. Both The Remarried Empress and Teenage Mercenary have revealed they are scheduled for a release some time in 2027, but a release window for The Boxer has yet to be revealed as of this initial announcement. If these shows can find success as the first major wave of this new partnership, it’ll be smooth sailing for the other titles they have planned.

What Does This Mean for Anime’s Future?

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Anime fans have likely seen a lot of Webtoon adaptations over the last few years, and some of them have been much more successful than some of the traditional manga releases. Many of the biggest titles have accumulated billions of views for their original comics, and that success has translated to screens thanks to well received adaptations. If these Webtoon hits can continue to be paired with great studios and staff, then we’re bound to see much more from this partnership alone. Not to mention any other studios and companies that might want to jump on the trend.

Ultimately this also means many more quality stories are going to be available to watch through an anime. We’ve seen some earlier titles hit stumbling blocks with how they adapted their original Webtoon releases like The God of High School, but it’s much different these days as it seems like all those involved have figured out a better rhythm to go with it. As these series further make their way to screen, it’s also going to draw more interest to Webtoons too.

Which Webtoon series are you hoping to see get their own official anime adaptations in the future? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!