22 Years Later, Fullmetal Alchemist Fans Are Still Debating the Anime’s Original Ending

When it comes to anime series, not many of them can compare to the 2009 hit Shonen Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood. It’s one of the most ambitious projects by Studio Bones, and there’s no denying that the anime made its mark in history. Whether it’s the visuals, political intrigue, action, suspense, or even the world-building, the anime stands out in almost every aspect. Not only that, but the anime is still considered one of the highest-rated series of all time. As a Shonen classic, its legacy is still unmatched even now. However, the 2009 series is actually a reboot, and the original anime is far more divisive than most fans realize.

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Written and illustrated by Hiromu Arakawa, the manga began serialization in 2001 before getting an anime adaptation two years later. Studio Bones was also responsible for the original anime, which aired for one year. The original series reached its conclusion on October 4th, 2004, but it left behind a never-ending debate over its ending. While it’s not as popular as the reboot, a majority of the fans have already watched the original series, and it’s pretty obvious why it needed a reboot. The story changed considerably from the original, making it one of the most controversial adaptations of all time.

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood Is Still Known For Its Satisfying Ending

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Before we get to what really happened in the original anime, it’s necessary to consider that the majority of the reason why the debate still exists is that the original ending is just that well-written. While the reboot does have a few changes from the original, it remains overall faithful to the entire story and, of course, the ending as well. Shonen endings throughout the decades have been criticized for rushed conclusions, unanswered questions, and many other issues. Things haven’t changed even now, as seen with the finale of even hit series such as Jujutsu Kaisen and Demon Slayer.

However, this is all the more reason why Fullmetal Alchemist stands out for having one of the best endings in Shonen history. The story ended without any plot holes or rushed pacing. Instead, it gave each character their version of an ending while also giving them a goal to carry on in the future. On the other hand, the 2003 anime was airing during the manga’s serialization, which is one of the reasons why it made several changes from the original story.

After the anime caught up with the manga, the animation studio decided to write a completely original ending instead of ending the series halfway. While the manga ended in 2011, the anime already decided how things would play out in an alternate version of the story. During the early 2000s, the anime was actually popular, but things changed significantly by the end of the decade and the early 2010s. The manga came to a satisfying conclusion, and even now, rarely any Shonen series can compete with how well-written Fullmetal Alchemist‘s ending is. This is all the more reason why newer fans are still divided over the 2003 anime’s ending.

Fullmetal Alchemist‘s Original Anime Isn’t As Bad As Many Fans Claim

Image Courtesy of Studio Bones

Abiding by the standards of the 2000s anime industry, Fullmetal Alchemist added several fillers and even original scenes that completely deviated from the story that Arakawa had originally intended. When the anime broke through Arakawa’s narrative, it became much darker than the manga. The series changed how the Homonculi were created, which completely shifted the tone of the story. The original manga featured that the Homonculi were created with a Philosopher’s Stone, but the 2003 anime shocked fans when it confirmed these creatures came to life after a failed human transmutation. The concept of human transmutation was a taboo in both versions of the story.

However, the original story put emphasis on how the military doesn’t want anyone to create an army of the undying. Meanwhile, the 2003 anime featured a more ethical reason, stating that these transmutations lead to the creation of such dangerous artificial life forms. Additionally, in the first anime, it was Roy Mustang who killed Winry’s parents instead of Scar, which was a major turning point in the story. However, the biggest change was of course the finale, where Envy fatally stabs Edward in the chest. Unwilling to lose his brother, Alphonse decides to sacrifice himself to save him.

However, Edward somehow transmutes himself to save Alphonse instead, which gets him trapped in our real world. While Alphonse gets his body back, Edward decides to find a way to get back home, leaving the brothers separated forever. The original anime never really reunited the brothers and ended on a bittersweet note while they remain hopeful for the future. Surprisingly enough, if one can forget about the manga, the original anime is actually considered well-written even though it has its drawbacks.

What did you think about Fullmetal Alchemist‘s original anime? Or do you think it should have ended on a happy note instead? Let us know in the comments below.