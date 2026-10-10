New One-Punch Man Season 3 Trailer Hypes 2027 Return – Watch Now

One-Punch Man is gearing up to make its return for Season 3 next year, and the first trailer for the next half of the season is showing off the first look at what’s coming next. One-Punch Man has unfortunately been one of the most divisive anime series of the last few years. Although it’s in the midst of celebrating its 10th anniversary, all fans can really think about is the gap in visual fidelity between its first and later seasons. But there’s a path to redemption with its third season.

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One-Punch Man Season 3 wrapped up its first half of episodes back in 2025, but quickly confirmed that a second half of episodes were now in the works. One-Punch Man Season 3 Part 2 has revealed the first look at its new episodes during the New York Comic Con 2026 weekend, and with it has confirmed that they will be making their debut next January. You can check out the first trailer and poster for One-Punch Man Season 3 Part 2 below as shared by Viz Media.

One-Punch Man Season 3 Confirms January 2027 Return

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One-Punch Man Season 3 Part 2 will be making its debut sometime in January 2027 as part of the Winter 2027 anime schedule, but a more concrete release date or streaming platform has yet to be revealed as of this initial announcement. You can currently catch up with all of the episodes available thus far now streaming with Hulu in the meantime, and there is both Japanese and English audio available. But there’s a lot to look forward to in the coming episodes when the new season makes its return.

One-Punch Man Season 3 has also revealed the new opening theme for the series titled “Never Done -SUPREME POWER VS ULTIMATE FEAR-” as performed by JAM Project, and fans get the first taste of that theme with this new trailer. Shinpei Nagai will be directing the new episodes J.C. Staff with Tomohiro Suzuki providing the series composition, Makoto Miyazaki composing the music, and Chikashi Kubota, Shinjiro Kuroda, and Ryosuke Shirakawa providing the character designs. With the same staff behind it all, fans have been a bit concerned.

What’s Going Down in One-Punch Man Season 3 Part 2?

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One-Punch Man Season 3 unfortunately continues to divide fans. While it was a step up from the troubled second season in a number of different ways, the third season still led to a lot of negative responses from fans. At the same time, the series has also continued to rank in some major ratings numbers for its release. This second wave of episodes could make this even bigger than the first half as there are even more fights between the S-Class Heroes and toughest monsters.

The massive Monster Association Saga from ONE’s original series is the longest in the series to date, and it’s fully begun with the third season. There are some fights that push the S-Class heroes to new heights (with Tatsumaki getting an especially notable one we’ll see in this second half), and it’s all leading towards a final confrontation between Garou and Saitama we may or may not see soon. But what are you hoping to see with One-Punch Man’s Season 3 return? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!