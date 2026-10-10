2026’s Biggest Fantasy Movie Revival Sets U.S. Release Date With New Trailer – Watch

One of the year’s biggest anime movies has been a revival of a classic franchise that had been dormant for over a decade, and now it’s finally set a release date for its launch in theaters across the United States. It’s been a great few years to be an anime fan as not only are we starting to see a lot more feature films being made to hit theaters exclusively, but more of these films are getting proper international releases. But there’s one that fans have been especially curious to see in action.

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Puella Magi Madoka Magica the Movie -Walpurgisnacht: Rising- is the long awaited sequel to the Puella Magi Madoka Magica film trilogy that previously wrapped up its run 13 years ago, and has officially made its debut across theaters in Japan earlier this Summer. As part of the New York Comic Con 2026 weekend, Aniplex of America have now revealed that Puella Magi Madoka Magica the Movie -Walpurgisnacht: Rising- will be coming to United States theaters on January 16-19. Check out the new trailer for its launch below.

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Puella Magi Madoka Magica the Movie -Walpurgisnacht: Rising- is directed by Yukihiro Miyamoto for studio SHAFT with Gen Urobuchi providing the script, Ume Aoki handling the character designs, and Yuki Kajiura composing the music. Original franchise overseers Magica Quartet helped to oversee the story for the film, and returning Japanese voice cast includes the likes of Aoi Yuki as Madoka Kaname, Chiwa Saito as Homura Akemi, Kaori Mizuhashi as Mami Tomoe, Eri Kitamura as Sayaka Miki, Ai Nonaka as Kyoko Sakura, Kana Asumi as Nagisa Momoe, and Emiri Kato as Kyubey.

How to Catch Up for the New Madoka Magica Movie

Courtesy of Aniplex of America

Puella Magi Madoka Magica the Movie -Walpurgisnacht: Rising- took quite a while during the course of its production before it was finally ready for its launch in theaters. It had been first announced to be in the works a few years ago, but had been delayed a number of times over its production cycle to its current 2026 release date. But now that it’s set a 2027 launch for its North American debut, there’s even more time to catch up with it all in the meantime to be ready for the new movie.

It’s going to be easier than ever to catch up with the Madoka Magica franchise as Aniplex of America has also announced that its big movie trilogy will also be getting an official streaming release in the near future too. The trilogy will first be made available for streaming with Crunchyroll on November 8th, and then will hit Netflix January 2nd. Are you curious to see what’s going on in the new Madoka Magica movie? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!