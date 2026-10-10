New Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Movie Revival Confirms U.S. Release With Original Dub Cast – Watch Trailer

Mobile Suit Gundam is coming back to the big screen with a new revival of one of its most popular series, and the first look has been revealed with a new trailer gearing up for its launch next year. Mobile Suit Gundam SEED has been in the midst of a revival for the past few years. The franchise recently returned for Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Freedom, an official feature film sequel to the events of Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Destiny. But now it’s been revealed that there’s even more on the way.

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Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Freedom Zero has now been announced by Bandai Namco Filmworks as the next major film in the franchise, but serves as a prequel to the events of the Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Freedom. Revealed during the New York Comic Con 2026 weekend, this new film will be making its debut in North America next year with some voices from the original English dub cast all confirmed to return. Check out the first look trailer and poster for Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Freedom Zero below.

Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Freedom Zero Announced for 2027 North America Release

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Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Freedom Zero is currently scheduled to first hit theaters across Japan on January 15th, and then will be making its way to theaters in North America sometime in February 2027 (with no concrete release date revealed as of this announcement). Mitsuo Fukuda will be directing the film for Sunrise and Bandai Namco Filmworks with a script provided by Chiaki Morosawa, Shigeru Morita and director Mitsuo Fukuda. Hisashi Hirai provides the character designs, and Toshihiko Sahashi will be composing the music.

Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Freedom Zero has also confirmed the first returning members of its English dub cast, who are coming back to the franchise years after the original SEED TV anime releases with Matthew Erickson as Shinn Asuka, Matt Hill as Kira Yamato and Sam Vincent as Athrun Zala. This new film takes place before the events of the first film, so there’s plenty of time to catch up with that previous entry now that it’s available to stream with platforms such as Netflix, Crunchyroll, Hulu, Hulu on Disney+ and more.

How to Catch Up Before Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Freedom Zero

Courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks

There’s also no better time than ever to go back and check out the original TV anime series as Mobile Suit Gundam SEED is currently available for streaming with Gundam Channel’s official YouTube channel, and they will be offering the Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Destiny sequel series soon enough as well. There’s plenty of time to catch up with the classic anime series and movie revival releases before this new entry hits the big screen, and even more Gundam in the works.

Mobile Suit Gundam is also in the works on a brand new TV anime series at the moment too. Mobile Suit Gundam RG XARX-ZERO is currently scheduled for a release sometime in April 2027, and marks the start of a whole new timeline for the franchise. Following the events of the upcoming Gundam Rogue Orbit video game release, there are bound to be even more things to keep an eye on.

Are you excited to see Mobile Suit Gundam SEED returning for this new movie revival? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!