New Avatar: The Last Airbender Prequel Series to Focus on Fan-Favorite Avatar’s Past

Avatar: The Last Airbender has expanded once more with the announcement of a brand new prequel series now in the works for Paramount+, and Avatar Studios promises it will be exploring the past of one of the timeline’s most mysterious Avatars. Avatar Studios has been formed by original creators Bryan Konietzko and Michael DiMartino with Nickelodeon and Paramount in the intent of expanding the franchise with new projects. With both a new feature film and sequel series finding success thus far, an entirely new TV series has now been revealed.

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Avatar Studios took the stage during the New York Comic Con 2026 weekend to announce a brand new TV series now in production for a release with Paramount+. But rather than continue going further into the timeline like seen with Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender and Avatar: Seven Havens, Avatar Kuruk: Wave of Chaos is going back into the past to showcase more of the early life of the mysterious Kuruk, who’s been teased to have one of the darkest paths thus far.

Avatar Kuruk: Wave of Chaos to Reveal New Look Into Kuruk’s Past

Avatar Kuruk: Wave of Chaos, season 1, streaming on Paramount+. Photo credit: Paramount+

Avatar Kuruk: Wave of Chaos is now in the works for a release with Paramount+, but has yet to confirm a release window or date as of the time of this initial announcement. Avatar: The Last Airbender co-creator Bryan Konietzko will be serving as showrunner on the new series with Avatar Studios and Nickelodeon Animation Studios, but the rest of the production staff, voice cast and more are still being kept a mystery as of this time. But what isn’t a mystery is where this new series will be taking place within the wider franchise timeline.

Avatar Kuruk: Wave of Chaos is already an intriguing premise as Kuruk has only been seen briefly within the original animated series as one of the previous Avatars. Future releases have since extended the overall canon to reveal that Kuruk’s eventual life as the Avatar ended in a great deal of darkness and tragedy, so going back to his much younger days offers a long road to cover for the new series. Teasing the young Kuruk to be a “rebellious teenager” who chooses to master the elements on his own, we could see a whole new expansion of the lore here.

What’s Next for Avatar Studios?

Avatar Kuruk: Wave of Chaos, season 1, streaming on Paramount+. Photo credit: Paramount+

Avatar Kuruk: Wave of Chaos comes as the third major release for Avatar Studios and Nickelodeon with Paramount+, and it further proves that this return has been a success for the franchise thus far. While it seemed like there would have been some hiccups due to the disastrous launch of Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender with its leak and bump to Paramount+, the confirmation of a new series teases that Paramount is still very much committed to a long future with Avatar Studios.

Avatar: Seven Havens has kicked off its run with Paramount+ this month with a new sequel moving the timeline forward, and was also confirmed to get two more seasons during the New York Comic Con 2026 panel. This will make four seasons of the new TV anime series in total, so there’s quite a lot on the way for fans of the franchise. But what are you hoping to see from the new Avatar Kuruk prequel? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!