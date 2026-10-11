5 Live-Action Anime That Put Dragon Ball: Evolution to Shame

Live-action adaptations of anime and manga have always been controversial, and there’s a major reason why. These adaptations, whether they’re fantasies or even slice-of-life about daily lives, tend to change everything from the original manga, which doesn’t sit well with many fans. There have been rarely any case throughout history in which a live-action has adapted a manga faithfully like anime series usually do. However, even in those cases, there are some that stand out above the rest. Despite featuring newer stories, these adaptations would offer exciting moments to fans while remaining true to the spirit of the story.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Not only that, but even among the most disappointing live-action shows and movies, Dragon Ball: Evolution stands out as the worst of all time. The movie completely abandoned the tone of the story while mischaracterizing the protagonist. It even followed a different setting and themes than Akira Toriyama intended. It also didn’t help that due to a poor budget, the adaptation suffered from jarring visuals, cheap-looking sets, and countless other issues. Since this live-action has gone down in history due to the poor adaptation, the five mentioned below put it to shame. While none of the adaptations below follow the original story entirely, they do maintain the tone and setting as the creators intended.

5) Detective Pikachu

Image Courtesy of TOHO

While this may not be an actual adaptation of the Pokemon anime, we can’t deny the cultural impact Detective Pikachu had on society, with the Pokemon designs and concepts it adapts deeply rooted in anime visuals. Based on the Detective Pikachu video game franchise, the movie strikes a balance between a playful and inventive take on the Pokémon universe, capturing its charm and creativity. Ryan Reynolds, voice of the franchise’s mascot Pikachu, with his signature wit, while Justice Smith manages to ground the story with his heartfelt performance as the lead, Tim Goodman. Their on-screen chemistry makes the story engaging from start to finish. It is only enhanced by the stunning live-action settings and CGI Pokemon, creating a breathtaking and believable world most of us could only dream of seeing.

The film’s success lies in its balance of mystery, comedy, and adventure. Each scene bursts with detail, rewarding eagle-eyed fans who notice the background details along with world-building. And the supporting cast, Kathryn Newton, Bill Nighy, and Ken Watanabe, only enhance this film with their charm. Detective Pikachu manages to stand proud as proof that anime-inspired stories can easily thrive on the big screen. Although a sequel was announced in January 2019, the last update we received on the film was in March 2023, leaving its fate up in the air.

4) Zom 100: Bucket List of the Undead

Image Courtesy of Plus One Entertainment

While Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead’s anime had plenty of issues during its run, the live-action managed to impress many fans craving more from the franchise. While the film covers the first couple of episodes of the anime, it manages to capture the same high-tension but carefree nature that the anime gave. Eiji Akaso, known to tokusatsu fans for his lead role in Kamen Rider Build, leads Zom 100 with boundless charisma, supported by Mai Shiraishi, Shuntaro Yanagi, and Kazuki Kitamura. Their energy fuels the film with a mix of outrageous comedy and genuine emotional beats. The soundtrack for the film also deserves praise, perfectly matching the shift between the tense zombie mayhem and the serious personal moments for our characters. The cast’s chemistry makes even the wildest scenarios feel grounded and relatable.

The film’s visuals complement the performances, with extremely dynamic cinematography enhancing both the action and the humor. Akaso’s performance as Akira shows just how talented an actor he truly is, switching from an emotionally depressed salaryman to a carefree optimist in an instant. The film manages to stay true to the manga, only shifting stories around to better fit the overall narrative of the movie. Sadly, like the Bleach live-action, Zom 100 has yet to get a confirmation of a sequel film from Netflix, and with how the film ends, it seems unlikely it will receive one.

3) Oshi no Ko

Image Courtesy of Toei Studios

Starting the list, we have Toei’s Oshi No Ko live-action adaptation, which captures most of the immense drama and intrigue of the source material with a greater focus on its emotional core. Led by Sakurai Kaito as Aqua Hoshino, Asuka Saito as Ai Hoshino, and Nagisa Saito as Ruby Hoshino, the cast delivers incredible performances that bring the highs and lows of the Japanese entertainment industry. Strong direction and excellent visuals enhance the emotional storytelling, making it both authentic and captivating. For the most part, it is a faithful yet cinematic adaptation of the original story and respects the source material.

However, this adaptation manages to skip through the earlier parts of the twins’ lives in favor of getting further into the series, failing to leave us with the same impact as the source material. That said, it still maintains the ability to convey those same emotions despite those scenes not being prevalent. Alongside this, the careful attention to costume design, lighting, and music gives each scene a heightened sense of immersion. Whether it’s a high-profile event or a quiet, personal exchange, viewers are easily pulled into the scene. With its standout cast, Oshi No Ko easily earns its place among the best live-action anime adaptations in recent years.

2) Ruroni Kenshin

Image Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

The Ruroni Kenshin film series is widely regarded as one of the best anime live-action adaptations to date. Its breathtaking sword fights, authentic period settings, and strong performances make it a massive achievement in live-action storytelling. Takeru Satoh, who is best known for his lead role in the successful Kamen Rider Den-O, delivers a career-defining performance as Kenshin Homura. The pacing allows for both intense action and quiet, personal character moments that honor the spirit of the original series.

The choreography is without a doubt a highlight of this film, and that’s all in part due to the director, Keishi Otomo’s previous work on historical dramas. Every fight scene is fluid and makes sure to leave an impact with each frame. The costume and set design transport the viewers to this historical era, making the viewer feel immersed in the world. Each installment feels consistent in tone and quality, making the series a must-watch viewing experience. Ruroni Kenshin proves that with enough care and love, an anime adaptation can reach new heights and be beloved by fans and novices alike.

1) One Piece

Image Courtesy of Netflix

It goes without saying that the One Piece live-action changed many anime fans’ perception of live-action anime. Managing to reach over 37.8 million viewers in its first two weeks on Netflix, and ranking number one in 46 countries, it then managed to triple that in the coming months. It’s hard to deny the impact of Tomorrow Studios’ adaptation on the anime-to-live-action space. Where it shines is with its perfectly chosen cast, all handpicked by mangaka Eiichiro Oda. Inaki Godoy embodies Monkey D. Luffy’s charm and optimism, while Mackenyu, Emily Rudd, Jacob Romero Gibson, and Taz Skylar bring the Straw Hat crew to life with excellent chemistry. Their performances captured the hearts of veterans of the series while grabbing new viewers as well.

The show’s success is tied to the cast’s ability to balance the humor, action, and heartfelt moments One Piece is known for. Each actor embraces their role, making their friendship feel authentic and believable. Combined with the incredible set designs and costumes, the many locations feel lively and match the series’ tone of adventure. There is no shadow of a doubt that Netflix’s One Piece has managed to set a new standard for live-action anime with its amazing cast and storytelling. With Season 2 on the way, fans are more than eager to see where the Straw Hats head next.

Do you agree with our picks – or have another live-action adaptation in mind you’d like to recommend? Let us know in the comments below.



