New ‘Dragon Ball’ Movie Confirms Freeza’s Involvement

If you hadn’t heard, Dragon Ball Super just extended its shelf life indefinitely. The franchise’s TV series may be coming to an end this month, but Toei Animation has bigger plans in store for the property. Yesterday, the company let fans know the next Dragon Ball movie will continue the franchise even after the show wraps. Now, new info about the feature has gone live, and fans had to double-take over its villain.

After all, it looks like Freeza will make a return in Dragon Ball Super.

Toei Animation’s official website for the 20th Dragon Ball film shared a statement written by Akira Toriyama. The artist, who created the franchise decades ago, told fans the canon-friendly film will feature Freeza amongst other villains. You can read up on the creator’s translated statement thanks to Kazenshuu below:

“It will be an episode after catching our breath from the climax of the Tournament of Power with the universe’s existence on the line; with content that will give a little better understanding about Freeza and the Saiyans, which I hadn’t properly depicted up till now,” Toriyama explained.

The revelation about Freeza is a rather interesting one for fans to note. Right now, the tyrant is a main figure in Dragon Ball Super‘s on-going arc. The Tournament of Power saw Goku recruit the villain after Mr. Buu fell into an unbreakable sleep. Right now, Freeza is still in the tournament despite being MIA after an encounter with Jiren. If Freeza makes it into this new Dragon Ball Super movie, then it looks like the character will make it out of the tournament in one piece. Not only that, but Freeza may make it out fully alive.

The villain did tell Goku his price for helping him would be for him to get revived permanently. If Freeza is the one who takes down Jiren in the Tournament of Power for good, the baddie will be poised to have his wish granted. So, fans will find out whether Freeza has got something good or bad in store for fans moving forward.

Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

Are you ready for more Dragon Ball?