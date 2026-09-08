Dark Shonen Jump Anime Confirms Season 2 Return After 4 Years With First Look

One of the darkest Shonen Jump anime series will be returning with a second season after almost four years. Over the decades, Shueisha’s Shonen Jump magazines have always been at the center of attention thanks to the exceptional stories they have to offer. Jump Square falls within the category as it includes monthly Shonen manga series across all genres, including action and horror. One such series is Dark Gathering, written and illustrated by Kenichi Kondo. The manga began serialization in 2019, and it’s nowhere near its finale yet. On the other hand, the anime premiered in July 2023 and released two cours until the end of the year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Although a second season was confirmed last year, the official X handle of Pony Canon Anime shared its first look. The menacing visual features a mysterious entity at the end of a dark tunnel, which perfectly fits the tone of the story. Even among Shonen Jump series, Dark Gathering is known for its gritty details and gory visuals that aren’t suited for the faint of heart.

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

The visual only reveals that the anime will be released in 2027, but hasn’t locked down an exact window yet. However, we might expect more updates by the end of the year or in the first half of 2027. The anime still hasn’t revealed a teaser, which might announce the release window and more details. The horror visual doesn’t include any other information except for the new release of Volume 20 of the manga. However, according to the official website of Crunchyroll, we can expect the main cast and crew to return in the second season.

Since the anime runs on a monthly schedule, it took four years to return so that the animation studio will have enough chapters for another season. We can expect the series to return to HIDIVE, where the first season premiered internationally in 2023. Additionally, the anime is now also available on Prime Video, but fans still can’t find it on Crunchyroll or Netflix.

What to Expect From Dark Gathering Season 2

Image Courtesy of OLM

Without an episode schedule, it’s impossible to determine how many chapters the second season will adapt. The first season released 25 episodes for the entire second half of 2023, but there’s always a chance the sequel will return with only one cour that spans 12 to 13 episodes. The story centers around Keitaro Gentoga wants to put his supernatural abilities behind him and live a normal life as a college student. However, his life turns upside down when he meets Yayoi, a girl with similar supernatural abilities.

It doesn’t take long for him to be dragged into her mission of capturing and enslaving violent spirits to prepare for battle against the spirit that stole the soul of Yayoi’s mother. The first season adapted 34 chapters from the manga, which means the sequel will adapt the intense Kyoto Arc, following Yayoi, Keitaro, and Eiko as they travel to Kyoto to confront dangerous new ghosts and mysterious state-made gods. We can also expect the anime to get even more terrifying with the introduction of more powerful monsters with unique abilities.