Dandadan Creator Shares Their Wildest Crossover Yet Ahead of Season 3

DAN DA DAN‘s creator has returned with a wild new crossover tribute sketch for a series, from the mind behind Kakegurui: Compulsive Gambler, that’s definitely not for everyone. DAN DA DAN fans have been anxiously waiting for the franchise to return for its third season of the TV anime, but thankfully the manga release has been continuing with new chapters taking the story forward. But while the latest chapters of the manga have introduced all kinds of weird new faces, the creator behind it all has gone even wilder with a new tribute.

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DAN DA DAN series creator Yukinobu Tatsu has been sharing all kinds of cool tributes to some of the projects that they are most enjoying at the moment, but the latest has to be one of the wildest yet. Bouryoku Banzai has been running in the pages of Kodansha’s Weekly Young Magazine since last year, and it tackles all kinds of mature materials that go much further than DAN DA DAN. But Tatsu has shared a cool look at this series either way by showing off the main character through their unique eyes. Check it out below.

DAN DA DAN Creator Shares New Bouryoku Banzai Tribute

Courtesy of Kodansha

Bouryoku Banzai is written by Kakegurui: Compulsive Gambler creator Homura Kawamoto with art provided by Nadainishi, and that’s kind of going to give you a starting point of how wild this series gets. It’s yet to get an official English language release outside of Japan, and what might be holding it back is all of the wild content within it. Because while Kakegurui got lots of attention for how much it pushed the envelope in terms of its explicit material (which even got it two seasons of a live-action series), it rarely got truly violent. That’s not the case for this newest series, however, as it goes all out.

Bouryoku Banzai introduces fans to Akita, a boy who just wants to live a smart and peaceful life in school. When he’s saved from bullies by a girl named Setsuna who wipes them out immediately, he soon finds himself wrapped into her world of wild violence from that point on. It’s why this special tribute from Tatsu reveals Setsuna standing over a trail of fallen bodies, she’s wiped them out completely. But it’s a lot bloodier than Tatsu seems to tease here.

When Does DAN DA DAN Season 3 Come Out?

©Yukinobu Tatsu/SHUEISHA, DANDADAN Production Committee

DAN DA DAN Season 3 is now in the works for a release sometime in 2027, but has yet to confirm a more concrete release date or window as of this time. Science SARU will once again be behind the production of the new episodes, but has yet to reveal whether or not it will feature a returning staff from the first two seasons. But that also means there’s plenty of time to catch up with everything that’s happened in the anime so far now streaming with Netflix, Crunchyroll and more.

DAN DA DAN Season 3 will feature a returning voice cast led by the likes of Shion Wakayama as Momo, Natsuki Hanae as Okarun, Nana Mizuki as Seiko, Ayane Sakura as Aira, Kaito Ishikawa as Jiji, and more. There will likely be an English dub release as well, but neither that or any potential new voice additions (such as the cameo in the Season 2 finale) have been revealed as of this time.