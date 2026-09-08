Demon Slayer Spinoff Creator Returns to Shonen Jump With New Potential Hit Series

The creator behind a major Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba series and other Shonen Jump favorites has now made their return to the magazine with a magical new series that has the potential to be the next major hit. Demon Slayer is one of the biggest breakout successes to ever come from the pages of Shonen Jump, and that means there is no real surprise that it actually had a very successful spinoff of its own. Much like other series that do the same, it was an opportunity to show off Tanjiro and the others in a fresh way.

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Demon Slayer: Kimetsu Academy was an official spinoff series that saw Tanjiro and the others attending school and getting into all sorts of alternate universe adventures. It was such a success despite its short run that it made its way into the anime and video game releases, and now the creator behind it all has returned to Shonen Jump with Graykeith: Translator Daemonica, a new manga that might end up being a future hit the magazine is looking for.

Graykeith: Translator Daemonica Makes Shonen Jump Debut & Could Be the Next Hit

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Graykeith: Translator Daemonica has officially made its debut with Shonen Jump‘s latest issue, and is the latest effort from series creator Natsuki Hokami. This creator was not only behind the story and art for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu Academy across its three year run with Shueisha’s Saikyo Jump magazine from 2021-2024. But Hokami has also had some brief success with Shonen Jump’s main magazine as well as fans might better recognize the creator for their work with Hell Warden Higuma, which made its debut back in 2018 but didn’t last very long.

Hell Warden Higuma was ultimately cancelled after 19 chapters (something that fans continue to see as recently as this month), but there’s a hope that the creator’s experience with the Demon Slayer spinoff will ultimately give them much more of the jucie necessary to stand out within the very competitive magazine. Things have gotten off to an interesting start so far as the first chapter introduces fans to a new kind of protagonist that really doesn’t seem like any of their compatriots so far.

What Is Graykeith: Translator Daemonica?

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Graykeith is the titular translator that is often confused for being a wizard. Set in a magical world where humans live alongside many different kinds of fantastical creatures, he’s often found helping those in need. But it turns out that he’s not really a wizard, but instead someone who works as a translator of the many creatures’ languages. Working through this has given him the ability to use magic, but he himself emphasizes that he’s more of a translator and scholar than a wizard.

After helping a girl named Kisaragi to translate a book that her late grandmother left behind, and some chaos ensues as a result of the fact that it’s a rare grimoire, Graykeith helps and the two end up working together from here on out. Kisaragi is interested in becoming a translator herself, and fans will see whether or not Graykeith will be a good (or interested) teacher. It’s got an interesting world with an interesting hook, but we’ll have to see if it’s a hit with Shonen Jump fans.