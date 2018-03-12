The Internet Is Loving The First Poster For ‘Dragon Ball’s Next Movie

2018 is a weird year to be a fan of Dragon Ball. In just a couple weeks, the franchise will see its latest anime end when Dragon Ball Super wraps. The bemoaned finale will put an end to Goku and Jiren’s climatic battle, but Toei Animation is not dropping the franchise completely. A new Dragon Ball film is slated to drop in December, and a first-look at the feature seems to have been dropped.

Not long ago, the anime fandom gathered when an alleged key visual for Dragon Ball‘s 20th film went live. The poster, which can be found below, was shared by Yonkou Productions less than an hour ago. The well-known leaker posted the key visual after dropping it in a surprise livestream, and fans have gone nuts over it.

Seriously, just check out the slides below. Twitter has lots to say about the intriguing still.

As you can see, the fandom is plenty intrigued by this key visual’s art style. Dragon Ball Super popularized a more robust 3D-centric animation when it aired. This new visual tones down that art in favor of a more static, color-rich palate. Goku is seen wearing his bright orange Gi, and his flattened design looks more reminiscent of Dragon Ball Z than anything else.

So far, Shueisha has yet to comment on the poster nor has Toei Animation. Fans have been expecting to get updates about the next Dragon Ball movie for awhile now, but official news has been hard to come by. When Dragon Ball Super airs its last episode, the anime’s crew has told fans to stick around for something “special” after the credits. So, there’s a chance this still will be made public after episode 131 airs unless Toei Animation plans on dropping a teaser trailer.

Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

According to @YonkouProd, this is the first visual for the new Dragon Ball movie. If that's the case, that's incredibly interesting. Very loose design.

Dragon Ball 20th Movie. 1st official visual. Goku is in this movie? "Origin of Saiyans Power" #DragonBallSuper

damn now I gotta stay in japan a full month to watch the new dragon ball movie

Jesus I love this design



the flowing hair, the gi color closer to the manga's, AND NYOIBO IS BACK



more like this please

the new dragon ball movies comes out december AND it is connected to super AND goku is involved. it literally comes out a month after my birthday i'm so excited #DragonBallSuper #dragonballsupermovie

The colors remind me a lot of the Dragon Ball Z Yo! Son Goku and His Friends Return Special. Please I pray to every single God out there that this is how the movie ends up looking like, f*ck me I love the design SO MUCH!

Prequel? RT @YonkouProd: Dragon Ball 20th Movie opens 14th December 2018

So this is the supposed first teaser image for the new Dragon Ball movie coming out in December.



Not at all what I was expecting if this is legit. Going back to late Dragon Ball/early DBZ style, really interesting.

The art style for that new Dragon Ball movie looks very appealing and fresh.

