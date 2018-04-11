‘Dragon Ball Super’ Movie Reveals Updated Poster

Dragon Ball Super‘s weekly releases may be done, but the series has not given up entirely. Yes, its TV show did wrap in March after its finale went live, but Toei Animation plans to keep the Dragon Ball Super banner high in theaters. This year, the series’ first movie will make its debut, and a brand-new poster for the feature has gone live.

Well, mostly new at least. It looks like Shueisha gave the film’s premiere poster a bit of a makeover.

Recently, the latest issue of Saikyo Jump went live in Japan, and the publication included a new poster for Dragon Ball Super‘s film. The image, which can be seen below, does not give fans a new look at Goku — but it does feature a whole bunch of Dragon Balls.

DBSuper Movie Poster From :- Saikyo Jump pic.twitter.com/eJcRSCnqME — GovetaXV (@GovetaXV) April 10, 2018

The crowded image features Son Goku in all his orange Gi glory. The hero looks rather minimal thanks to his new design, and his bright color palate is a definite shift from his usual look in Dragon Ball Super. The poster also bears the same logo and release information as the first, but it does spruce up its original text. And, if you look behind Goku, you can see colored outlines of the Dragon Balls floating around Goku.

So, it’s good to know those relics are still relevant. Dragon Ball Super fans almost forgot the items existed after Jiren made his explosive debut, so this upcoming film may tap into their power as a reminder.

As of right now, fans do not have a lot of details about the Dragon Ball Super film, but they do have a teaser trailer which can be seen above. Not long ago, a short reel hyping the film debuted, and it showed Goku preparing to fight a brand-new villain in a strange icy tundra. The video hinted that the film would explore the unlimited potential of the Saiyan race, so fans can expect Goku to play a major role in this yet-titled feature. So, here’s to hoping Vegeta gets a bit of its spotlight as well.

What do you hope to see from this Dragon Ball Super movie? Should the Saiyans of Universe 6 make an appearance? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!