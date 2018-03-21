First ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Movie Trailer Reveals Goku’s New Design

Dragon Ball Super may be ending its TV anime this week, but the franchise is far from over. Once the show goes off air for the time being, Son Goku will be training behind the scenes to prepare for the very first Dragon Ball Super film. Today, fans got a first-look at the movie, and a few new details about the feature went live as well.

You know, like the fact that Goku is finally getting a full-on makeover.

As you can see above, a teaser trailer for Dragon Ball Super went live earlier today. The film reel was released in the midst of Anime Japan, an annual event hosted in the heart of Tokyo. Both Bandai Namco and Toei Animation came together to share the movie teaser, and fans quickly saw how different Goku looks in it.

Quirky takeaways from today’s @DB_Legends @BandaiNamcoUS press event today: there’s a new Goku character design (1st time in 20 yrs) that makes him slimmer and he’ll “get more action” pic.twitter.com/LKdor0aHZg — Deb Aoki (@debaoki) March 20, 2018

Thanks to Deb Aoki, fans were able to get an inside look at the presentation. According to her live-tweets, the Dragon Ball panel’s hosts said Goku would be getting a new design for this upcoming film. This character overhaul is the first one Goku has received in 20 years, and it will make him slimmer. In fact, the panel’s translator said Goku will “get more action” in this form, and fans are eager to see how true that is.

Looking at Goku’s new designs, fans can see his makeover is pretty substantial. Looking at his hair, the character has a move fluid style, and all of his clothes look brighter than ever. Unlike the current style of Dragon Ball Super, Goku’s Gi here is a vivid orange, and it has motion to it thanks to its belt. The Saiyan is also shown moving in a more flowy fashion, and fans online are raving over the animation shake-up.

So far, there is no word on how much influence Akira Toriyama had over his new design, but the creator surely had some input. The artist is known for overseeing work done on Goku closely, but fans suspect the final design was mocked up by Naohiro Shintani, a famed Japanese animator and the director of Dragon Ball Super‘s first movie.

Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

Are you excited for the Dragon Ball Super movie?