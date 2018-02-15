‘Dragon Ball Super’s New Bulma Voice Actress Confirmed

Dragon Ball Super fans have been buzzing about a big casting change: Bulma has a new voice! Actress Aya Hisakawa will take over voicing the character from Hiromi Tsuru after the upcoming episode 128 of Dragon Ball Super, and now we have official confirmation of the casting change:

It’s official: Bulma will be played by Hiromi Tsuru in DBS ep.128 (via prerecorded dialogue), but afterwards Aya Hisakawa will be taking over the role. https://t.co/Tbf1WBFNw0 — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) February 15, 2018



As we previously reported, Dragon Ball fans in Japan noticed the voicing change before it was officially announced: Hisakawa made her debut as Bulma in a commercial that aired on Amazon Japan’s site. In the ad, Vegeta is looking for new foes to face, and Bulma points to their dirty bathtub. When Vegeta can’t fix the problem with a ki blast, Bulma offers the advertised cleaning product. Japanese fans saw the commercial and quickly discerned that Bulma sounded different.

Hisakawa has a long resume of anime voice roles, so she comes with some official street cred in the genre. With Dragon Ball Super ending with episode 131, it seems like Hisakawa is going to have a short run as Bulma – unless this casting switch is our first indication of what’s coming after Dragon Ball Super…

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” arc is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.