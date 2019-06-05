Dragon Ball Executive, Producer Promise New Direction For Next Film

Dragon Ball has a long history backing up its heroes, and fans have been eager to learn about its next steps. With its latest anime over, fans latched on to Dragon Ball Super: Broly when it debuted last year, but the series has kept mum since. Until now, that is.

After all, a brand-new interview has gone live with the head of Dragon Ball, and Akiyo Iyoku wants fans to know the series’ next movie will take a very different direction than expected.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, the Blu-ray and DVD for Dragon Ball Super: Broly went live in Japan, and it was there fans got an update on the franchise. A booklet was included in the bundles featuring notes from Iyoku and Hayashida Norihiro, the producer of Dragon Ball Super: Broly. The pair opened up about the epic flick, and they stressed Dragon Ball is far from done.

“Broly was excessively powerful, so we think things will probably head in a completely different direction next time around,” Iyoku said about the next film that’s already in planning. “We raised the bar a lot with Broly, so we’re trying to avoid becoming burnt out.” (via Goreshx)

Chiming in, Norihiro said experience will give the anime’s team the ability to level up its next anime projects.

“With this experience in hand, we will continue to aim even higher and higher.”

So far, no official word has been given by Toei Animation or Shueisha about a new Dragon Ball movie. However, this interview does say the team is “steadily making preparations” for the next film. With the franchise earning billions upon billions of yen, it makes sense to keep Son Goku around, and fans are more than happy to welcome the Saiyan into their homes however they can. So, here’s to hoping a full-on announcement on a new Dragon Ball film happens sooner rather than later.

So, are you excited for the franchise’s next steps? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.