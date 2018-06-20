‘Dragon Ball Super’ Illustrator Shares New Goku, Vegeta Sketches

Dragon Ball Super‘s manga is burning up the charts as it keeps provides new adventures featuring the series’ characters after the official anime had come to an end.

The illustrator of the manga Toyotaro also shares the same amount of passion for it as fans do, and he often shares it by posting new art of the characters to Twitter. The latest features a double whammy of Goku and Vegeta handling rain very differently.

As Vegeta is content to stand out in the rain, uncovered, staring blankly into the sky (much like his iconic pose from Dragon Ball Z), Goku is in a brand new outfit with his head covered and standing under a nice umbrella. It’s a cool way of capturing their different characteristics in just a couple of new sketches.

Toyotaro unfortunately came under fire recently as the illustrator faced a tracing controversy as one cover of V-Jump had a portrait of Goku that shared many similarities with a piece of Captain America art. The original tweet bearing the image has since been deleted, but it’s been a hot point of conversation since then.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 52 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the current TV airings of the “Future Trunks” arc.

The first Dragon Ball Super film is set to release this December in Japan, and it has just released its first trailer. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and character designs. Fans will get their first look at the new film during the Dragon Ball North America Tour, as well.